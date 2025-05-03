Understanding Wrongful Death Lawsuits: Insights from McCoy & Sparks, PLLC

BARDSTOWN, KY, 2025-05-03 — /EPR Network/ — When a loved one is lost, it impacts so many people. When that loss was caused by negligence or by something that could have been avoided, it makes it that much more difficult. McCoy & Sparks, PLLC is a trusted law firm with decades of experience serving victims of wrongful death cases. The firm stands strongly for grieving families who want and need justice and fights to get them needed compensation.

Wrongful death cases occur when a person dies because of someone else’s negligent, reckless, or intentional actions. But proving that the death was due to wrongful conduct requires skill and knowledge. These cases can be complex and the burden of proof lies on the family of the individual seeking recourse for the case. The lawyers at McCoy & Sparks, PLLC work closely with you and a team of experts to build a case, establishing that the defendant owed a duty of care, breached that duty, and caused the death as a result. Building the case includes gathering evidence, working with the best expert witnesses, documenting damages, and collecting witness statements.

“Every wrongful death is a painful reminder of a life lost too soon, especially when it could have been prevented,” said Keith Sparks, partner of McCoy & Sparks, PLLC. “Our goal is to provide those families with the justice they deserve, bringing them some light in a challenging circumstance. We provide them with compassionate legal support and advocacy, considering their current and future needs and fighting on their behalf. We have handled these cases since the 1990’s and understand what needs to be done.”

Many wrongful deaths are settled outside of court, while others can go all the way to trial. Your legal counsel will guide you and fight on your behalf. McCoy & Sparks, PLLC works diligently to try to negotiate settlements that prioritize the clients’ needs and ensure accountability for the death. If a settlement cannot be reached, they are fully prepared to file suit and fight it out in court. Victims’ families typically have one year (longer in some cases) to file this claim following a death.

The age of a victim can impact the settlement of a wrongful death case. In most cases, there is a calculation that includes a predicted lifespan. Experts are consulted to calculate the lifetime economic impact on the estate. In addition, any settlement must account for the pain and suffering that the deceased endured prior to their death. Your legal counsel at McCoy & Sparks, PLLC can help determine the appropriate amount to seek for compensation and will fight hard to get you every penny that is appropriate under the law.

Many wrongful death actions also involve an independent claim called loss of consortium. Currently, this claim only exists for spouses and for minor children or for parents that lose a minor child.

