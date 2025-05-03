Launch Shoviv EML to PST Converter with Advance Features

London, UK, 2025-05-03 — /EPR Network/ — We are here to announce the release of the latest version of the Shoviv EML Converter Tool. This latest version is built with a strong focus on user experience and performance. This software will now offer better flexibility for users to convert EML to PST files with ease.

Users can process EML files using two modes: Outlook Dependent and Outlook Independent.

Outlook Dependent Mode: This processing mode is perfect for conversion and migration if Microsoft Outlook is available. It ensures high speed and seamless migration or conversion for users working with Outlook environments. Outlook Independent Mode: This mode enables job-based processing with no need for the Microsoft Outlook program. Users will get more versatility while working with this software and process their EML files independently without Outlook.

Comprehensive features of the Shoviv EML Converter:

Shoviv EML to PST Converter Tool is a professional software that comes with plenty of features to help you overcome migration or conversion challenges. It allows users to convert EML to PST without having any size restrictions. Users can also convert/export their EML files to MSG, Live Exchange Server, and Office 365 with this EML converter software.

This software allows users to save the EML files into ANSI and Unicode-type PST files without having a single issue.

It supports all versions of the Windows operating system and Microsoft Outlook program.

This tool also offers various filter criteria, such as From, Subject, and To, for including/excluding EML file items.

Users can also migrate their EML files to the Live Exchange Public Folder, Archive Mailbox, and Primary Mailbox.

It offers a splitter option, which users can use to reduce the resultant PST file size in the target.

All users can easily convert EML to PST file format, as it offers a simple user interface.

This software converts EML files with attachments without affecting the original hierarchy of the data.

Other prominent features of the Shoviv EML to PST Converter:

This tool provides an incremental export option that users can use to avoid duplicate items in the target.

It perfectly manages the folder hierarchy and meta properties of the emails when performing EML file conversion tasks.

This software generates a complete report of the conversion process, which users can easily save on their system.

The tool-generated report will be in the .html format and will help users keep a record of data for future reference.

About Shoviv Software:

Shoviv Software is a leading organization that offers multiple solutions for email recovery, migration, conversion, and management. They have designed their software to be user-friendly and meet the requirements of all users. Shoviv Software’s popular solutions are including Office 365 Backup and Restore Tool, Lotus Notes to Office 365 Migration Tool, etc.

Sam Jackson

Shoviv Software

Email: support@shoviv.com

Website: https://www.shoviv.com/eml-converter.html