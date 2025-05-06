Premium Spirits Market Growing with Rising Demand for Craft and Artisanal Liquors

The global premium spirits market was valued at USD 215.47 billion in 2023 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2024 to 2030. This growth is largely driven by evolving consumer preferences that favor quality and authenticity in beverage selections. Additionally, the rising middle-class population—particularly across emerging regions like Asia Pacific and Africa—has contributed to higher disposable incomes, enabling more consumers to opt for premium, higher-priced products. The expansion of e-commerce and online retail has further boosted market accessibility, allowing consumers to easily explore and purchase a wide range of premium brands and offerings.

A key factor fueling the demand for premium spirits is the growing consumer interest in authenticity and provenance. More consumers are curious about the stories behind the products they consume, including how and where they are crafted. This has translated into a preference for premium spirits produced with traditional techniques, high-quality ingredients, and a strong emphasis on craftsmanship and heritage.

In recent years, millennials have constituted a significant share of alcohol consumers, a trend expected to persist over the forecast period. With their considerable purchasing power and status as legal drinking age (LDA) consumers, millennials are increasingly attracted to premium spirits. These products, often made from natural ingredients and offering superior quality compared to regular liquors, are poised to benefit from this generational demand.

The market’s growth is further supported by increasing disposable incomes, which give consumers access to higher-quality products. As individuals become more conscious of their drinking habits, they are more willing to pay for premium options. Additionally, the rising popularity of pubs and bars among younger demographics is expected to contribute to market expansion.

However, the industry faces certain challenges. Stricter government regulations on alcohol, growing health consciousness among consumers, and a rising shift toward low- or no-alcohol alternatives are key restraints that could hinder market growth in the coming years.

Regional Insights

In 2023, North America accounted for more than 28.4% of the global premium spirits market revenue. Market growth in the region is largely propelled by the ongoing premiumization trend. The presence of leading players like Bacardi Limited and Campari Group further supports this expansion. Popular brands such as Kendall-Jackson, Jack Daniels, and Absolut continue to drive demand for spirits like cognac, vodka, and whiskey. Consumers perceive premium brands as a status symbol, associating the “premium” label with enhanced quality and flavor—an attitude reinforced by rising per capita income.

In September 2023, Johnnie Walker—the world’s top-selling Scotch whisky brand—launched an innovative new blend, “Johnnie Walker Blue Label Elusive Umami.” This creation was the result of a collaboration between Master Blender Emma Walker and renowned chef Kei Kobayashi. Together, they harnessed their expertise to craft a unique blended Scotch whisky inspired by umami, often celebrated as the elusive “fifth taste.”

Key Insights on Premium Spirits Companies

Established brands leverage their rich heritage and craftsmanship to attract consumers seeking authentic experiences. By emphasizing their traditional production methods, premium ingredients, and compelling brand stories, these legacy brands maintain strong appeal. Meanwhile, smaller craft distilleries are disrupting the market with innovative, artisanal offerings, appealing to consumers looking for bespoke, distinctive experiences and showcasing agility in experimenting with new flavors and production styles.

Leading Companies in the Premium Spirits Market:

The following companies hold prominent positions in the premium spirits industry, collectively shaping market trends and commanding significant market share:

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd.

Diageo plc

Pernod Ricard

Constellation Brands, Inc.

Rémy Cointreau

Bacardi Limited

Suntory Holdings Limited

Davide Campari-Milano N.V.

SAZERAC CO, INC

Highwood Distillers

Heaven Hill Distilleries, Inc

LVMH

