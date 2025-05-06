Beyond the Hype: The Sustainable Growth of the Dental 3D Printing Market

Dental 3D Printing Industry Overview

The global Dental 3D Printing Market, estimated at $3.1 billion in 2023, is projected to experience substantial expansion, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.4% from 2024 to 2030. The integration of cutting-edge technology with significant potential has firmly established 3D printing in modern dental product manufacturing. Factors such as the design and development of sophisticated products like invisible aligners, advanced fabrication techniques for enhanced aesthetics, and precise delivery positioning are driving increased demand and adoption of dental 3D printers. The user-friendly nature and ease of 3D printing procedures are encouraging the dental industry to produce customized solutions that meet the diverse dental needs of individuals. These printers are expected to boost production output while simultaneously reducing fabrication time. Furthermore, the digitalized workflow promises to minimize procedural discomfort and enhance overall customer satisfaction.

This market is currently experiencing robust growth, with further expansion anticipated in emerging economies. According to the American College of Prosthodontists, approximately 15% of the edentulous population receives dentures annually. Edentulism disproportionately affects vulnerable groups, including economically disadvantaged and aging individuals. In the U.S. alone, around 120 million people are missing at least one tooth, and over 36 million Americans are completely edentulous. These figures are expected to rise in the coming decades, indicating a growing need for tooth replacement solutions among the aging population. Moreover, both partially toothless individuals, regardless of age, are increasingly opting for dental procedures, viewing dental implants as a practical and appealing option.

Detailed Segmentation:

End-use Insights

The dental laboratories segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 55.6% in 2023. The segment is likely to show the highest CAGR of 26.7% over the forecast period. The rising adoption of advanced technologies in laboratories is supplementing the growth of the segment. Moreover, the increasing number of dental laboratories, rising outsourcing of various manufacturing functions to dental laboratories, and increasing demand for fabricated/customized dental framing solutions required for several applications are fueling the demand for dental 3D printing technologies.

Application Insights

The orthodontics segment held the largest revenue share of 39.0% in 2023 and is expected to grow at a significant rate of 26.5% during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the rising number of cases of misalignment and gaps in the teeth. Furthermore, it is observed that approximately 3 million Canadian and American teens have braces, with the number of adults beginning orthodontic treatment rising at a steady rate.

Technology Insights

The selective laser sintering segment dominated the market with the largest share of 37.8% in 2023 and is likely to maintain its position throughout the forecast period, owing to its advantages over other technologies such as good chemical resistance, biocompatibility, and excellent surface finishing. The other technological segment is expected to show the highest CAGR of 27.5% during the forecast period, due to the rising investments in R&D related to material jetting, electron beam melting, and binder jetting techniques. The popularity of fused deposition modeling is rising due to the availability of a wide range of strong, biocompatible, and sterilizable thermoplastics. FDM is very cost-effective and is the most widely used technique to produce complicated shapes and designs. This is due to the growing cases of edentulism and tooth decay that are contributing to the growth of the segment.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the most lucrative growth of 27.1% over the forecast period. The growth of the market can be attributed to the rising commercial activities by major industry manufacturers, expanding the number of patients undergoing tooth replacement surgeries, and improving healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies. The rising geriatric population, flourishing dental tourism, growing per capita income, and favorable government policies are some of the factors that are driving the growth of the regional market. India and China are projected to spearhead the growth in the Asia Pacific and market players are looking forward to investing in these countries.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Players in the market could face two restrains- a lack of skilled dental professionals and the high cost of dental 3D printers which can hamper their growth pace. The dental 3D printing sector is a highly competitive market with the presence of large and medium-sized organizations. The growing demand for advanced technologies in the field of dentistry is encouraging the manufacturers in the dental 3D printing industry to enhance their existing scope of R&D activities by allocating high funds to incorporate advanced technologies.

These manufacturers also focus on various growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions and launch of the new products. For instance, In February 2022, 3D Systems and Saremco Dental AG entered into partnership to advance the digital dentistry innovation. Combining 3D Systems’ NextDent with Saremco’s materials science expertise, the collaboration aims to empower dental laboratories and clinics with enhanced accuracy, repeatability, productivity, and cost-effectiveness across various indications. In February 2023, Stratasys Ltd. has unveiled TrueDent, a groundbreaking full-color 3D printed permanent dentures solution. TrueDent resin allows dental labs to produce natural-looking gums and accurate tooth structure with the desired shade and translucency, all in a single continuous print.

Key Dental 3D Printing Companies:

3D Systems

Stratasys Ltd.

Renishaw

Roland DG

SLM Solutions

EnvisionTec

DentsPly Sirona

Straumann

Form Labs

Prodways

Planmeca

