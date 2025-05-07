The Evolution of the Pet Grooming Services Market

Pet Grooming Services Industry Overview

The global Pet Grooming Services Market reached $6.89 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.33% between 2025 and 2030. Key factors fueling this growth include increasing pet-related spending, a growing number of groomers and businesses, expanded service offerings, and the increasing humanization of pets. For instance, Camp Bow Wow provides diverse dog services like daycare, boarding, walking, sitting, and grooming. As pets are increasingly considered family, demand for premium grooming services such as spa treatments, fur styling, and health-focused grooming is rising. This higher spending on tailored grooming underscores a commitment to pet comfort and well-being, driving market expansion.

The COVID-19 pandemic presented challenges, forcing temporary closures and capacity limitations for many grooming businesses, resulting in revenue losses and some permanent closures. Limited access to professional services led some owners to adopt at-home grooming, a practice that continued for some even after restrictions eased. Furthermore, supply chain disruptions caused delays and shortages of essential grooming supplies, affecting service quality and operational expenses.

Detailed Segmentation:

Service Type Insights

The shear and trimming segment is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period. Shearing and trimming are core services in companion furnishing, especially for breeds with long or thick coats that need regular maintenance. These services ensure pets stay comfortable and free from mats or tangles, which can lead to skin issues. Additionally, tailored trims for specific breeds enhance pets’ appearance and align with breed standards, which is appealing to pet owners, particularly those participating in shows. As the demand for specialized grooming grows, shear and trimming services become pivotal in drawing in companion owners looking for quality grooming and personalized styling options.

Delivery Channel Insights

On the basis of delivery channel, the market is segmented into commercial facilities and others. These establishments offer a range of grooming services tailored to the needs of companion owners who seek professional grooming for their pets. With enhanced facilities, amenities, and dedicated spaces for pets, commercial grooming centers appeal to urban companion owners seeking convenience, quality, and variety in grooming options, helping to grow the market.

Pet Type Insights

On the basis of pet type, the market is categorized into cats, dogs, and others. The dog pet type segment dominated the global market in 2024 and accounted for the largest share of more than 83% of the overall revenue. The primary factor propelling the market is the rise in dog ownership across the globe. Additionally, rising dog expenses and the significance of dog health are anticipated to support further market growth. According to the World Population Review, the United States has the most pet dogs, with more than 90 million by 2024.

Regional Insights

The pet grooming services market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.92% during the forecast period. The rising disposable income levels of customers in emerging countries, the rise in pet groomers, the existence of grooming start-ups, and the humanization of pets are all factors contributing to the APAC region’s quickest development.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Due to the presence of many small-scale service providers in various countries that compete with established service providers, the market is fairly competitive. In order to increase their market share, players in this market are continuously engaged in a variety of strategic activities, including regional growth, mergers and acquisitions, and the introduction of new services. For instance, in November 2022, in order to assist in locating a pet care provider in the nearby region, Wag! Group Co. established a Neighborhood Network Platform.

Key Pet Grooming Services Companies:

The following are the leading companies in the pet grooming services market. These companies collectively hold the largest market share and dictate industry trends.

Petsfolio

Pets At Home, Inc.

PetSmart LLC

Wag Labs, Inc.

Pooch Dog SPA

Paradise 4 Paws

PetBacker

Dogtopia Enterprises

Anvis Inc.

Pawz & Company

