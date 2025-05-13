North America Sporting Goods Market Impact of COVID-19

In 2022, the North America sporting goods market was valued at USD 137,170.9 million and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7% from 2023 to 2030. The increasing popularity of both national and international sporting events—including the Soccer World Cup, Olympic Games, and Cricket World Cup—continues to drive the market’s growth. Additionally, participation by women in sports has significantly increased across North American countries in recent years.

A recent State of the Industry Report by the Sports & Fitness Industry Association and Sports Marketing Surveys USA revealed that 232.6 million Americans engaged in sports and fitness activities in 2021—the highest number since 2016. Growing awareness around the health benefits of physical activity and an active lifestyle is fueling demand for sporting goods throughout the region.

The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 had a considerable impact on the market, with many companies initially reporting reduced sales. However, by the end of the year, sporting goods manufacturers had recovered substantially better than those in other apparel, footwear, and equipment categories. Notably, the pandemic spurred a surge in interest in sports and fitness activities, which bolstered market resilience and recovery.

Sports Type Insights

In 2022, the ball sports segment represented the dominant market share, accounting for over 84.9% of total revenue. This growth is largely attributed to the rising global appeal of sports events such as the Olympics, Football World Cup, and NBA. Increased interest in athletes and elite-level competitions is fueling public enthusiasm and boosting demand for sports apparel and equipment, particularly in the ball sports category.

Distribution Channel Insights

The market is segmented into offline and online distribution channels. In 2022, the offline segment held a 58.8% revenue share. With consumers spending more time outdoors during and after the pandemic, demand for sporting goods—especially apparel and equipment—has seen a noticeable uptick. Retailers in the U.S. reported a consistent increase in monthly sales in 2021 compared to 2020. Specialty stores like DICK’S Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy, Nike, Adidas, Puma, and Public Lands provide interactive retail experiences, extensive product ranges, and value-added services tailored to sport and fitness enthusiasts.

Regional Insights

The United States dominated the regional market with a revenue share exceeding 92.5% in 2022. The rise in sports and fitness participation among women and children is expected to significantly boost demand for related goods in the coming years. Leading manufacturers are actively launching new products tailored to U.S. consumers. During the COVID-19 pandemic, increased awareness of health and wellness encouraged individuals to invest in fitness-related products, contributing to strong market performance.

Key Market Players

Notable companies operating in the North America sporting goods market include:

Nike, Inc.

Adidas AG

PUMA SE

Columbia Sportswear Company

Under Armour, Inc.

lululemon athletica Inc.

Yonex Co., Ltd.

New Balance Athletics, Inc.

Callaway Golf Company

ANTA Sports Products Limited

