Lucintel Forecasts the Global Audio Line Market to Reach $13.3 billion by 2030

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global audio line market looks promising with opportunities in the telecommunication, consumer electronic, automotive, and industrial instrumentation markets. The global audio line market is expected to reach an estimated $13.3 billion by 2030 from $9.3 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing demand of audio devices with improved quality, rising demand of noise-free audio devices in the automotive sector, and technological advancements in circuit designs.



A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in audio line market to 2030 by product type (audio line drivers and audio line receivers), application (telecommunications, consumer electronics, automotive, industrial instrumentation, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)

Lucintel forecasts that, within the product type category, audio line drivers will remain the larger segment over the forecast period because it is used in analog audio as a line driver to drive line-level analog signal outputs, along with its usage in analog audios, digital systems, and other resources.

Within the application category, telecommunications will remain the highest growing segment over the forecast period.

In terms of regions, APAC will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to increasing customer spending, growing sale of consumer electronic devices, as well as strong existence of semiconductors and consumer electronics companies in the countries such as, China, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

Texas Instrumentation, THAT, Analog Devices, AudioControl, Maxim Integrated, International Rectfier, ON Semiconductor, Diodes Incorporated, ISSI, DIOO Microcircuits are the major suppliers in the audio line market.

