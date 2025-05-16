Lucintel Forecasts the Global Cloud API Market to Reach $2.4 billion by 2030

CITY, Country, 2025-05-16 — /EPR Network/ —Dallas, Texas, USA

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global cloud API market looks promising with opportunities in the BFSI, IT and telecommunication, manufacturing, education, healthcare, and media & entertainment markets. The global cloud API market is expected to reach an estimated $2.4 billion by 2030 from $0.9 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 17.6% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are expanding use of cloud computing in various industries, rising preference for microservice-based architecture, and increasing demand for devops automation in operational processes.



A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in cloud API market to 2030 by type (PaaS APIs, SaaS APIs, IaaS APIs, and cross-platform APIs), enterprise size (large enterprises and small & medium enterprises), end use industry (BFSI, IT and telecommunication, manufacturing, education, healthcare, media & entertainment, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that, within the type category, SaaS API is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to its rising applications in various business operations, such as CRM, ERP, and marketing automation tools to simplify their procedures.

In terms of regions, North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to rapid digitization, rising preference for remote work culture, and presence of major cloud service providers in the region.

Amazon Web Services, Broadcom, Citrix Systems, Dell Technologies, Google, IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, Rackspace Technology, Salesforce, SAP are the major suppliers in the cloud API market.

