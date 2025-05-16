Lucintel Forecasts the Global Cloud Seeding Market to Reach $0.2 billion by 2030

CITY, Country, 2025-05-16 — /EPR Network/ —Dallas, Texas, USA

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global cloud seeding market looks promising with opportunities in the precipitation enhancement, hail suppression, fog dispersal, snowpack augmentation, and pollution reduction applications. The global cloud seeding market is expected to reach an estimated $0.2 billion by 2030 from $0.1 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing need for cloud seeding at airports to reduce fog, rise in funding for cloud modification programs, and increasing use of cloud seeding techniques to create artificial rain.



A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in cloud seeding market to 2030 by type (ground based seeding and aerial based seeding), seeding technique (hygroscopic and glaciogenic), flare (end burning flares, ejection flares, automatic and remote based generator, manual generator, and flare trees), application (precipitation enhancement, hail suppression, fog dispersal, snowpack augmentation, pollution reduction, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that, within the type category, aerial is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period due to its growing demand among aircraft sector to produce artificial rain and maintain water levels at a specified level in arid regions.

Within the application category, Precipitation enhancement is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

In terms of regions, North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to growing demand for cloud seeding programs for crops, supportive investment in weather modification projects, and presence of key players in the region.

3D SA, Snowy Hydro, RHS Consulting, Weather Modification, Ice Crystal Engineering, North American Weather Consultants, AFJets, Mettech, SEEDING OPERATIONS and ATMOSPHERIC RESEARCH, Cloud Seeding Technologies are the major suppliers in the cloud seeding market.

