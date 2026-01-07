Major Kalshi Classes Launches Best SSB Interview Coaching in Allahabad

Allahabad, India, 2026-01-07 — /EPR Network/ — Major Kalshi Classes, a nationally recognised name in defence exam preparation, has announced the launch of its Best SSB Interview Coaching in Allahabad, strengthening access to structured and result-oriented SSB training for officer aspirants.

The new centre is designed to deliver comprehensive preparation for the Services Selection Board (SSB) interview, combining academic rigour with practical assessment techniques aligned with current SSB standards.

Comprehensive SSB Training Under One Roof

The Allahabad coaching programme offers end-to-end SSB preparation, covering all five days of the interview process. Training modules include Officer Intelligence Rating (OIR) tests, Psychology assessments, Group Testing Officer (GTO) tasks, personal interviews and conference guidance. Sessions are conducted by experienced assessors and retired defence officers with in-depth knowledge of SSB evaluation parameters.

Focus on Personality Development and Leadership

Beyond test preparation, the course emphasises personality development, effective communication, leadership qualities and decision-making skills. Candidates benefit from regular mock tests, real-time feedback, outdoor GTO practice and personalised mentoring to address individual strengths and areas of improvement.

Why Aspirants Choose Major Kalshi Classes

Major Kalshi Classes is known for its disciplined training environment, proven selection record and student-centric approach. The Allahabad centre mirrors these standards, offering modern infrastructure, structured schedules and continuous performance assessment to maximise selection chances.

Availability and Enrolment

The SSB Interview Coaching in Allahabad by Major Kalshi Classes is now open for enrolment, with new batches commencing. Both classroom-based and structured practice modules are available for candidates who preparing for NDA, CDS, AFCAT and other officer entry schemes across the Indian Armed Forces, to meet diverse learner needs.

Conclusion

Major Kalshi Classes is one of India’s leading defence coaching institutes, known for its disciplined training environment and consistent selection record. The institute offers preparation for NDA, CDS, AFCAT, SSB Interview, CAPF and other defence related examinations through classroom and online programs. With a mission to shape future officers of the Indian Armed Forces, Major Kalshi Classes combines academic excellence, practical training and mentorship-driven guidance to deliver results-driven education.

