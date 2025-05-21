Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market Driven by Rising Surgical Procedure Volumes

The globalintraoperative neuromonitoring (IONM) market was valued at USD 3.49 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.97% during the forecast period. Rising cases of chronic pain, neurological disorders, and mental health conditions are key drivers fueling the demand for advanced and effective treatment options. According to the Global Stroke Fact Sheet 2022 by the World Stroke Organization (WSO), over 12.2 million new strokes occur annually, and nearly 25% of the global population aged over 25 is expected to experience a stroke in their lifetime. Furthermore, technological advancements in minimally invasive and sophisticated IONM techniques are accelerating market growth.

Additional factors contributing to market expansion include a heightened focus on patient education, comprehensive evaluations in post-operative recovery areas for non-ICU patients, early mobilization, enhanced post-discharge communication, wider adoption of minimally invasive surgeries, and timely assessments following diagnostic imaging. These trends aim to improve patient care and streamline post-operative management, creating robust growth opportunities. According to the CDC, adults aged 65 and older face a higher risk of conditions like diabetes, COPD, heart disease, cancer, and neurological disorders. A September 2022 article in Nature Reviews Neurology also reports that Alzheimer’s disease affects 1 in 10 individuals over the age of 65, with prevalence increasing with age. These chronic conditions necessitate both emergency and non-emergency care, which is expected to further boost demand for IONM services.

Product Insights

The systems segment accounted for the largest market share in 2024, at approximately 85.53%. This category includes tools such as electromyography (EMG) monitors, electroencephalography (EEG) systems, and nerve stimulators, which are vital in preserving nerve integrity during complex surgeries. Growth in this segment is driven by technological innovations that improve surgical precision and reduce the risk of nerve injury. As hospitals strive to enhance surgical outcomes and patient safety, demand for these systems continues to increase. Notably, AI-powered monitoring systems are gaining traction, enabling real-time intraoperative decision-making and reinforcing the importance of this segment.

Source Insights

Insourced IONM services held the leading market share in 2024, accounting for approximately 52.72%. This dominance is linked to the rising number of surgical procedures requiring real-time vital monitoring. Many hospitals are training in-house technologists to work alongside neurologists and physiologists, facilitating more integrated and consistent care. Although there are currently no standardized guidelines for neuromodulation devices, increasing demand is expected to expand their use. By managing services internally, healthcare facilities retain greater control over care quality and process adherence, enabling seamless integration of IONM into surgical practices and improving patient outcomes.

Type Insights

In 2024, intermittent monitoring emerged as the dominant type segment. This trend reflects the continued preference for cost-efficient solutions, especially in routine or less complex surgeries where continuous monitoring may not be necessary. Intermittent monitoring provides essential physiological data at key intervals, allowing for timely interventions without the expense of full-time oversight. Its ease of implementation also makes it an attractive option for healthcare systems seeking a balance between quality care and resource optimization. For many low-risk procedures, intermittent monitoring remains sufficient for ensuring patient safety, securing its ongoing popularity.

Regional Insights

North America led the global IONM market in 2024, with a market share of 49.35%. This regional leadership is underpinned by favorable reimbursement structures and continuous innovation from major industry players. Technological advancements, such as portable monitoring devices and improved methodologies, are making IONM integration more accessible across healthcare settings. Additionally, expanded training for technologists and surgeons is ensuring proper utilization of IONM technologies. The U.S. is the primary contributor to regional growth, with Canada supporting the market through increased healthcare technology investments.

Leading Companies in the Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market

The following companies are key players in the IONM market, collectively shaping industry trends and holding the largest market shares:

Natus Medical Incorporated

Accurate Monitoring

Neuromonitoring Technologies

Medtronic

NuVasive, Inc.

SpecialtyCare

Neurosoft

Ambu A/S

Brainlab AG (Dr. Langer Medical GmbH)

Welcony (Neurosign UK Ltd.

