Membrane Bioreactor Market: Advancements in Hybrid MBR Systems

Membrane Bioreactor Industry Overview

The global Membrane Bioreactor Market was estimated to be USD 3.78 billion in 2024 and is poised for substantial growth, with a projected CAGR of 7.4% from 2025 to 2030. Several key trends are currently propelling this market forward. A significant driver is the heightened focus on sustainable and efficient wastewater treatment solutions, a necessity intensified by accelerating urbanization and industrialization. As governments and regulatory bodies around the world implement more stringent environmental regulations, the demand for advanced treatment technologies such as MBRs continues its upward trajectory. Moreover, the increasing emphasis on resource recovery and circular economy principles is stimulating considerable interest in MBR systems. These technologies are valued not only for their ability to effectively treat wastewater but also for their capacity to facilitate the extraction of valuable resources like nutrients and energy.

Detailed Segmentation:

Product Insights

The hollow fiber product segment accounted for a significant market share of 50.9% in 2024. Hollow fiber membranes provide reduced operational and maintenance expenses compared to multi-tubular and flat sheet membrane bioreactors. Additionally, hollow fiber bioreactors are widely utilized across various applications, including desalination, filtration, biochemical processes, and gas separation.

Configuration Insights

The submerged configuration segment accounted for a market share of 77.0% in 2024. A submerged membrane bioreactor (SMB) is also utilized for the filtration of irrigation water, surface water, and groundwater. Moreover, the food and beverage manufacturing industries employ SMBs to alleviate excessive loads of chemical oxygen demand. Other industries using SMBs include pulp and paper, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, chemical, and textiles.

Application Insights

The municipal application segment led the market and accounted for 63.67% of the global revenue share in 2024. Membrane bioreactors were initially designed with an emphasis on water reuse and recycling for municipal wastewater treatment applications. A membrane bioreactor is an ideal choice for recycling municipal wastewater in areas with limited water and space owing to its compactness. Additionally, the utilization of membrane bioreactor systems for municipal wastewater reclamation has focused on the treatment of two wastewater sources: primary effluent and raw wastewater. Growing urban population and infrastructure development are expected to result in significant growth of the market in developing countries.

Regional Insights

The membrane bioreactor market in the U.S. is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2025 to 2030. The technology is utilized for both municipal and industrial applications to enhance water treatment, recycling, and recovery. In the state of California, MBRs are increasingly adopted in wastewater treatment facilities such as the Orange County Sanitation District and San Diego’s Pure Water program, aimed at producing potable water from treated wastewater.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

The following are the leading companies in the membrane bioreactor market. These companies collectively hold the largest market share and dictate industry trends.

General Electric

B&P Water Technologies S.r.l.

CITIC Envirotech Ltd.

MANN+HUMMEL Water & Fluid Solutions

Suez

Calgon Carbon Corporation

Veolia

Reynolds Culligan

Kemira

Buckman

