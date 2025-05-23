Facial Cleansing Balm Market 2030: How Brands Are Winning with Innovative Formulas

The global facial cleansing balm market is a rising star in the beauty world, estimated at USD 507.84 million in 2023 and projected to cleanse its way to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.7% from 2024 to 2030. These luxurious balms are winning over consumers with their impressive ability to melt away makeup and impurities – even stubborn waterproof products – all while treating the skin with unparalleled gentleness. Their oil-based formulas are a revelation, purifying the skin without stripping its natural oils, making them a dream come true for those with dry, sensitive, or even acne-prone complexions. Enriched with skin-loving ingredients like shea butter and avocado oil, they do more than just clean; they hydrate and form a protective shield against environmental stressors. Plus, their sheer ease of use makes them a convenient, go-to solution for anyone seeking a quick yet effective skincare step.

The meteoric rise of Korean beauty, with its meticulous and transformative skincare routines, has been a significant catalyst, particularly popularizing the double cleansing method. This fundamental approach in K-beauty involves first using an oil-based cleanser (like a balm!) followed by a water-based one, ensuring a truly deep cleanse that effectively removes makeup, sunscreen, and all other impurities. As showcased at events like Cosmobeauty Seoul 2024, the market has eagerly responded with a wave of innovative functional beauty products, especially in the face cleansing segment. Brands such as Frankly, Jumiso, and Tenzero are launching exciting cleansing balms and oils infused with moisturizing plant oils, gentle exfoliating acids, and beneficial extracts, all catering to a growing consumer preference for solutions that are both effective and kind to the skin. This trend powerfully underscores the global influence of K-beauty, fueling a heightened demand for high-quality cleansing products that are perfect companions for the double cleansing ritual.

Get a preview of the latest developments in the Facial Cleansing Balm Market; Download your FREE sample PDF copy today and explore key data and trends

Even established players are joining the balm bandwagon! Hero Cosmetics, famously known for its best-selling Mighty Patch, introduced its very first cleansing balm, the Dissolve Away Cleansing Balm, in February 2024. This non-comedogenic balm is specially formulated for acne-prone skin, effortlessly lifting away makeup, dirt, sunscreen, and excess oil without leaving any greasy residue. Priced affordably at USD 17.99, it’s suitable for sensitive skin and leaves it wonderfully moisturized. It’s an ideal, gentle yet effective solution for clearer skin, embracing the power of oil cleansing for a healthier complexion.

Cleansing balms have truly emerged as a premier choice for makeup removal, thanks to their uniquely gentle yet highly effective formulation. These balms expertly dissolve makeup, grime, and excess oil, leaving the skin feeling remarkably clean without any harsh scrubbing or irritation. This powerful functionality has significantly boosted their demand, particularly among individuals with sensitive or acne-prone skin. As consumers become increasingly aware of the environmental and skin benefits of moving away from traditional makeup wipes, the popularity of cleansing balms is anticipated to continue its upward trajectory, driving further innovation and growth within the dynamic skincare market.

Detailed Segmentation

Gender Insights

Women users accounted for a share of about 67% in 2023. CivicScience’s 2023 data reveals that women are more likely than men to use 3-4 skincare products, indicating a broader adoption of comprehensive skincare routines. In these routines, facial cleansing balms fit seamlessly, favored for their ability to gently and effectively remove makeup and impurities without irritating. Women with sensitive or acne-prone skin particularly appreciate the soothing properties of cleansing balms.

Age Group Insights

Adults aged 31 to 50 accounted for a share of about 39% of the market in 2023. A March 2021 survey by Future Plc found that half of the UK women aged 40 and over view skincare and haircare as the best way to relax at home. Additionally, 78% said that caring for their body and mind brings them happiness, and 46% reported increasing their investment in these areas. Cleansing balms, which gently cleanse without stripping natural oils and prevent dryness and irritation, are particularly popular among those aged 31-50, boosting demand in this age group.

Distribution Channel Insights

The hypermarkets and supermarket segment constituted 33% of the revenue share of face cleansing balm sales. Supermarkets and hypermarkets, with their extensive selection of skincare and cosmetics, are becoming reliable sources of beauty products. These boutiques offer a fascinating beauty buying experience by placing a strong emphasis on visual merchandising and categorization. Sainsbury’s, Garnier, and L’Oréal Paris partnered in 2022 to launch AI and AR-powered skincare consultations at more than 100 UK locations. This technology, which evaluates consumers’ faces to provide tailored skincare advice, emphasizes the growing importance of skin health and the surge in demand for goods like facial cleansing balms.

Regional Insights

The facial cleansing balm market in North America accounted for a revenue share of around 26% in 2023 in the global market. The region’s skincare product sales are driven by a rising number of consumers who are increasingly conscious of their appearance and the growing use of cosmetics among middle-class and upper-class individuals. The market is expected to expand further due to the increasing number of retail stores and the presence of renowned manufacturers such as Unilever and Procter & Gamble.

Key Facial Cleansing Balm Companies:

The following are the leading companies in the facial cleansing balm market. These companies collectively hold the largest market share and dictate industry trends.

Unilever

Estee Lauder Companies, Inc.

Amorepacific

Charlotte Tilbury

L’Oréal Group

e.l.f. Cosmetics

L’Occitane Groupe S.A.

Procter & Gamble

Shiseido Company, Limited

Kao Corporation

Facial Cleansing Balm Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global facial cleansing balm market based on gender, age group, distribution channel, and region:

Facial Cleansing Balm Gender Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Men

Women

Facial Cleansing Balm Age Group Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Teenagers (Ages 13-19)

Young Adults (Ages 20-30)

Adults (Ages 31-50)

Mature Adults (Age 51 & Above)

Facial Cleansing Balm Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

Pharmacies & Drugstores

Online

Others

Facial Cleansing Balm Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain

Asia Pacific China Japan India

Central & South America Brazil Argentina

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia



Curious about the Facial Cleansing Balm Market? Download your FREE sample copy now and get a sneak peek into the latest insights and trends.

Recent Developments