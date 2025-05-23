Nitric Acid Market Competitive Landscape: A Deep Dive

Nitric Acid Industry Overview

The global Nitric Acid Market was valued at USD 29.8 billion in 2022 and is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.4% from 2023 to 2030. This growth is primarily fueled by increasing demand from fertilizer manufacturers and rising fertilizer consumption in agricultural economies worldwide.

The expanding global food demand has propelled the growth of various fertilizer and agricultural operations globally. This expansion aims to optimize crop yield, reduce cultivation time, and achieve healthier crop growth. Nitric acid is a crucial ingredient in the production of nitrogen fertilizers, which are highly sought after by the agricultural sector.

The global nitric acid market is highly competitive, especially with multinational corporations constantly innovating to capture a larger market share. Key players such as BASF SE, Dow Chemicals, Nutrien, and CF Industries dominate the market. They maintain a strong global presence and offer a wide range of products catering to various applications.

Detailed Segmentation:

Application Insights

Fertilizer manufacturing dominated the nitric acid application with a share of 80.53% in 2022. Its high share is attributable to the increasing demand for food which has led to the development of fertilizers units globally. Farmers are adopting techniques that maximize the crop yield in minimum time with the help of fertilizers.

Regional Insights

Europe dominated the market with a share of 65.40% in 2022. This is attributed to the presence of a robust value chain and significant domestic consumption in the region. The growth in Central Europe is steady and moderate. However, the majority of the demand comes from Eastern Europe which shows huge potential for expansion. The automotive and chemical industries are the major pillars and driving forces for the product in the region.

North America accounted for the second largest revenue contributor globally in 2022. This is attributed to the fact that fertilizers are the major application segment in the region owing to the high demand for nitrogenous fertilizers and the presence of a favorable industrial environment. The growing population and rising income are expected to continue accelerating the demand for agricultural commodities.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restraints, and growth of the Nitric Acid Market

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

The presence of multinationals has increased the competition in the global nitric acid market. Multinationals conduct constant research and development activities to formulate new innovations and increase their market.

Companies operational in the global market are focusing on increasing their exposure in the regional market. BASF, for instance, has multiple distributors in the region, which enables them to place products across all countries within the stipulated time efficiently. Also, companies such as Yara International are acquiring established distributors in the region based on their channel and presence in the market. This strategically helped Yara to enhance its product placement and well as cater to a broader market in the region.

Some prominent players in the global nitric acid market include:

BASF SE

Dupont

Nutrien Ltd.

Omnia Holding Limited

Apache Nitrogen Products Inc.

CF Industry Holdings, Inc

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd.

Dyno Nobel

Sasol

Angus Chemical Company

Enaex S.A.

Order a free sample PDF of the Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.