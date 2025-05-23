The Postpartum Products Market: More Than Just Essentials

Postpartum Products Industry Overview

The global Postpartum Products Market was valued at USD 2.22 billion in 2021 and is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% from 2022 to 2030. Several factors are expected to positively influence this growth during the forecast period, including the worldwide increase in women’s employment rates, rising consumer awareness regarding postpartum products, and advancements in healthcare infrastructure within emerging economies.

However, the market experienced a temporary slowdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Demand for these products decreased as many companies faced short-term operational challenges stemming from supply chain constraints and restrictions at international borders.

Traditional offline sales channels, such as pharmacies, hypermarkets, specialty stores, and departmental stores, which are major contributors to postpartum product revenue, were largely shut down globally. To counteract this, most brands shifted their focus to engaging consumers online. Despite the initial disruption, the postpartum products market was not directly impacted by COVID-19 in the long term, and demand for these products is expected to regain momentum as the pandemic’s effects subside.

Detailed Segmentation:

Product Insights

Based on product, the postpartum products market is segmented into breastfeeding accessories, perineal cooling pads, and others (heavy flow panty pads, water squirt bottle, nursing pillows). Breastfeeding accessories segment dominated the overall market in terms of revenue as of 2021 with a share of 88.01%. The factors driving the growth of the segment include surge in women employment rates, decreasing infant mortality rate, growing awareness about the availability of breastfeeding accessories, improving healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies, and increasing number of milk banks.

Whereas perineal cooling pads segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period owing to the increasing application of these cooling pads for relieving perineal pain which results in increased postpartum comfort in all women. Postpartum perineal pain adversely affected daily activities of the mothers such as sitting, lying down, walking, baby care, and breastfeeding.

Sales Channel Insights

Based on sales channel, the postpartum product market is segmented into hospital pharmacy (inpatient), retail store, e-commerce, wholesaler/distributor, and direct purchase. Among all distribution channels, hospital pharmacy held the largest share of the market in terms of revenue as of 2021 with a share of 38.40%. The increasing pregnancy rate globally and the rise in demand for postpartum products among new mothers are the factors anticipated to boost the growth of the segment.

E-commerce segment is expected to develop at the highest CAGR of 7.3%, during the forecast period. Rising online and e-commerce accessibility of the postpartum products is likely to aid in market expansion, as it allows the end users to compare and select suitable products based on their type, brand, price, and point of sales. For instance, Amazon, Belly Bandit, Wal-Mart, Motherhood maternity, The Moms Co. are some of the leading online providers that supply to end users.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific dominated the overall postpartum product market with a share of 42.79% in 2021. The large market share of the region can be attributed to by various awareness campaigns leading to increasing awareness level and keen focus of the key market players on tapping the potential offered by this region. For instance, in May 2018, Medela Asia Pacific Breastfeeding and Lactation Symposium aimed at enhancing knowledge & awareness, and clinical practice through various presentations on latest research in human milk and breastfeeding. Increasing female working population coupled with presence of large population base in the region is further expected to drive growth of the market. Besides, the region has been witnessing a paradigm shift in customer buying behavior with increasing disposable income. Thus, owing to these factors Asia Pacific will remain an essential regional market for the foreseeable future.

Middle East & Africa is expected to expand at a highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6. 8% from 2022 to 2030. The presence of large population in the region and increasing government collaboration with various global-level organizations for the financing its healthcare development programs is expected to drive the growth of market. Middle Eastern countries such as Saudi Arabia, Qatar, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Kuwait, and Oman are prospering economies.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

The companies are adopting several strategies including new product launch and promotion of offline and online sales in order to attract more customers in the postpartum products market. Moreover, these companies are also focusing on geographic expansion to maximize their revenue in the developing economies.

Furthermore, several companies engaged in product launches to strengthen their market position. This strategy enables companies to increase their capabilities, expand their product portfolios, and improve its competencies.

Strategies such as marketing and promotions are widely used by the companies in the market to increase awareness about the benefits of breastfeeding, educate, encourage and support breastfeeding mothers, and also to increase the availability and outreach of their product offerings.

Some of the prominent players in global Postpartum Products Market include:

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medela LLC

Newell Brands

Ameda

NUBY

May born Group Limited

Edge well Personal Care

Handi-craft Company (Dr. Brown’s)

Artsana S.P.A

Medline

