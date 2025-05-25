JAMining Reshapes Passive Crypto Earnings as Bitcoin Crosses $97K and Market Hits $3.1 Trillion

London, UK – 2025-05-25 — /EPR Network/ — As Bitcoin surges past $97,000 and the global cryptocurrency market capitalization reaches $3.1 trillion, JAMining, a leading UK-based cloud mining platform, is redefining passive crypto income with its newly launched fixed-income mining contracts. These offerings provide investors with predictable daily returns, eliminating the need for expensive hardware or technical expertise.

JAMining’s platform is regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), ensuring a secure and compliant environment for investors. The company’s advanced AI-driven mining strategies and global data center deployment allow for optimized performance and efficient energy use, including the integration of renewable energy sources like solar and wind power. ​

To lower the entry barrier for new users, JAMining offers a $100 bonus upon registration, which can be used to start mining immediately. This initiative allows users to experience the platform’s features without any upfront investment. ​

JAMining’s infrastructure utilizes industry-leading hardware from Bitmain and NVIDIA, while renewable energy sources like solar and wind power ensure environmentally friendly operations. The company operates over 100 global data centers across Eastern Europe, North America, the Middle East, and South America.

“Our mission is to democratize access to cryptocurrency mining,” said a JAMining spokesperson. “​By offering fixed-income contracts and leveraging cutting-edge technology, we enable investors of all levels to participate in the crypto economy securely and profitably.”​

Key Features of JAMining’s Cloud Mining Contracts:

FCA-regulated platform ensuring investor protection

Fixed daily returns with transparent contract terms

No hardware purchase or technical setup required

AI-optimized mining operations across global data centers

Utilization of renewable energy sources for sustainable mining

As Bitcoin continues its upward trajectory, reaching an all-time high of $108,000 in December 2024, JAMining’s fixed-income contracts provide a timely opportunity for investors to capitalize on the cryptocurrency market’s growth. ​

For more information, visit www.jamining.com or contact info@jamining.com.​

About JAMining

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in the UK, JAMining is a premier cloud mining platform committed to providing secure, efficient, and accessible cryptocurrency mining solutions. With a focus on regulatory compliance and technological innovation, JAMining empowers investors worldwide to participate in the digital asset economy. ​