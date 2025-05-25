New Platform Connects Indian CDMO, CMO and CRO companies to Global Opportunities

NEW DELHI, 2025-05-25 — /EPR Network/ — A groundbreaking initiative has been launched to connect Indian Contract Development Manufacturing Company (CDMO), Contract Manufacturing Organization (CMO) and Contract Research Organization (CRO) with global businesses seeking high-quality and reliable partners . Within just one month, the platform has successfully onboarded 20 Indian companies, marking a significant milestone in strengthening India’s global presence in this sector.

The platform provides direct connections between international service seekers and Indian providers without intermediary involvement. It highlights India’s growing scientific and manufacturing strengths across pharmaceuticals, biopharmaceuticals, specialty chemicals, and industrial solutions. Service providers can now present their expertise in areas such as small molecule synthesis, biologics, peptides, and complex specialty chemicals to a broader global audience with transparency and ease.

Unlike traditional models, this initiative emphasizes openness and accessibility, ensuring businesses can form direct partnerships . The platform addresses the common challenge faced by mid-sized and emerging Indian companies in gaining international visibility.

Ms. Shruti Ghume, Director – Commercial, said , “Multiple industry reports project substantial growth for India in the CDMO, CMO, and CRO sectors. Our platform is designed to bridge the visibility gap for Indian companies and meet the growing demand from international clients for credible, high-quality partners.”

Looking ahead, the platform plans to expand its global footprint through participation in key international conferences and strategic digital outreach efforts. Building a robust backend support team remains a top priority to ensure long-term, sustainable success.

About CDMO India : CDMO India is a dynamic, future-ready platform dedicated to advancing India’s Contract Development and Manufacturing sector. With a focus on fostering innovation, integrity, and global partnerships, CDMO India connects world-class Indian enterprises with international businesses to drive impactful growth across healthcare and allied industries.

Mission Statement : “To connect & establish Indian Service Providers globally.”

Contact Information :

Contact Name : Shruti Ghume

Email : shruti@cdmoindia.com

Phone : +91 9004585856

Website : https://cdmoindia.com