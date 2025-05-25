Alvin Soprano Announces Her First Machinima Series “The Witching Hour”

LOS ANGELES, United States, 2025-05-25 — /EPR Network/ — After nearly two decades of directing standalone machinima films, independent filmmaker Alvin Soprano is launching her first ever series. Titled The Witching Hour, the upcoming horror anthology series is currently in post- production and will premiere exclusively on her YouTube channel, Soprano Productions.

The project is being developed entirely within The Sims 4 as a machinima, continuing Soprano’s long running tradition of using in game engines for producing horror movies. Unlike her previous works, which were all self contained short films or features, The Witching Hour marks a formal shift to serialized content, with each episode presenting a new, original horror tale.

“This is the first time Soprano has attempted a machinima series,” said a representative familiar with the production. “Each episode in The Witching Hour will stand alone, but together they explore shared psychological, supernatural, and folkloric themes.”

Soprano is known for her atmospheric, lo-fi approach to horror machinima, often relying on out of game techniques such as mods, blender animations and heavy post production. Her earlier work includes Fantasmus (2020), The Howler (2017), and Tales from Strangerville (2020), all popular within the Sims machinima community. Her return to YouTube in late 2024 was marked by a string of new releases: Goodbye Mommy, Rest in Pieces, Drained, and Bone-Skinny, the last three of which were made in The Sims 4 and indicate a tonal lead up to this new series.

Soprano handles all aspects of production herself, including writing, directing, editing, and voice acting. She continues to collaborate with Jakob Chambers, who provides original scores, and Matthew Gordon, who assists with editing feedback and technical polish. Despite the evolution in format, the series maintains Soprano’s independent, hands on filmmaking style using Adobe After Effects and G-Shade or ReShade.

Currently, there is no public release date for The Witching Hour, but it has been confirmed that the show will be a YouTube exclusive, available on the official Soprano Productions channel: YouTube.com/@SopranoProductions. No other distribution methods or platforms have been announced.

About Alvin Soprano

Alvin Soprano is a machinima filmmaker, writer, and digital artist who has been producing horror themed content since 2007. Her machinima filmography spans over 30 original works made using The Sims, GTA, Fallout, Skyrim, and Saints Row engines. With a distinct focus on surreal horror, analog nostalgia, and psychological themes, she has cultivated a loyal niche following. The Witching Hour marks her first venture into episodic machinimas.