Food Trucks Heaven welcomes nine new culinary concepts in 2025

KISSIMMEE, FL, 2025-05-25 — /EPR Network/ — Food Trucks Heaven, the premier food truck park located in Kissimmee, FL, is excited to announce the addition of nine new food trucks to its diverse lineup this year.

These new vendors bring a variety of flavors from around the world, enhancing the park’s reputation as a must-visit destination for food enthusiasts. From Jamaican jerked dishes and Colombian burgers to traditional dishes from Brazil and Mexico, guests won’t leave hungry.

“At Food Trucks Heaven, we’re thrilled to keep growing and evolving with our amazing community,” said Chuck Young, Owner of Food Trucks Heaven. “This year, we’re especially excited to welcome nine new food trucks to our family, each bringing unique flavors and culinary traditions to the park. Our mission has always been to provide family-friendly dining options for everyone, and this expansion is just another step toward making Food Trucks Heaven the ultimate destination for food lovers in Central Florida.”

New additions in 2025 include:

Da Jerk Hut – Da Jerk Hut brings Jamaica’s bold and flavorful tastes to the heart of Central Florida. A family-owned and operated food truck specializing in traditional Jamaican dishes prepared with authentic spices and fresh ingredients. The menu features a variety of mouthwatering options, with a focus on jerk meats, and includes delicious sides like homemade mac & cheese.

Tainy Burgers– Tainy Burgers serves Colombian burgers that blend traditional flavors with a modern twist. The menu features mouthwatering burgers, including the signature “Tainy Burger,” which combines seasoned beef patties with fresh toppings and a special sauce.

Sabor do Nordeste – Sabor do Nordeste brings the taste of Brazil to Kissimmee with regional specialties, including traditional dishes from Brazil’s northeastern region, known for its rich flavors and unique ingredients. From a hearty plate of picanha to a light and refreshing Açaí bowl, Sabor Do Nordeste Orlando offers an authentic taste of Brazil in every bite.

Antojitos Mis 3 Amores—The family-owned business food truck is committed to authentic flavors and presentation. It offers a variety of traditional Mexican street foods, including tacos, quesadillas, and their beloved antojitos.

Samba Brasil – Samba Brasil offers a culinary experience that captures the essence of Brazilian cuisine. Their menu features a variety of grilled meats and traditional sides, delivering a taste of Brazil in every bite. With a focus on quality ingredients and traditional recipes, Samba Brasil Orlando has become a popular destination for those seeking genuine Brazilian street food in the area.

JJ Arepas y Barril – Specializing in Colombian-style arepas, JJ Arepas y Barril is a go-to destination for authentic Latin street food lovers. Alongside their signature arepas, the truck serves perfectly grilled meats, seasoned and cooked to perfection, capturing the essence of Colombian parrilla culture.

El Mangolote – El Mangolote features a unique menu centered around mango and corn dishes. It specializes in classic Mexican favorites like elotes (grilled street corn) and esquites (corn in a cup), as well as refreshing mango slushies, mango bowls, and tangy maracuyá mango treats. Whether craving something savory, sweet, or somewhere in between, this truck brings bold flavor and serious summer vibes with every bite.

The Point Grill drink kiosk – From the popular The Point Grill food truck at Food Trucks Heaven that features a flavorful experience that combines traditional Venezuelan dishes with American barbecue favorites, the new drink kiosk brings delicious Venezuelan-style beverages including fresh Piña Colada, Fresh Cocada (a creamy coconut-based drink) and Chicha Venezolana (a traditional sweet, thick rice-based beverage).

Boricalle – Boricalle serves up a true taste of Puerto Rico, offering traditional dishes packed with rich, authentic flavors that celebrate the island’s vibrant culinary heritage. Boricalle prides itself on using time-honored recipes and high-quality ingredients to deliver the bold, comforting flavors that define Puerto Rican cuisine.

These additions bring the total number of food trucks at Food Trucks Heaven to over 50, offering a wide range of cuisines from around the globe. The park continues to be a family-friendly destination, providing not only diverse culinary options but also live music, games, and a vibrant atmosphere for guests of all ages. It also offers outdoor and indoor seating and free parking.

Whether you’re a local resident or a tourist seeking a unique dining experience, Food Trucks Heaven offers a delightful mix of flavors and entertainment, making it a must-visit spot in Central Florida.

About Food Trucks Heaven

Food Trucks Heaven is a premier culinary destination located in Kissimmee, Florida, just a short drive from Orlando’s world-famous theme parks. Situated at 5403 W Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, within the Main Gate Flea Market, this vibrant food truck park features over 50 diverse food trucks offering a wide array of global cuisines, including Latin American, Middle Eastern, Asian, American and more.

Open daily from 12:00 PM to 10:30 PM, Sunday through Thursday, and until 11:30 PM on Fridays and Saturdays, Food Trucks Heaven provides both indoor and outdoor seating options, allowing guests to enjoy their meals comfortably regardless of the weather. Beyond its extensive culinary offerings, the park hosts family-friendly events, live music, and themed nights, creating a lively and engaging atmosphere for all visitors.