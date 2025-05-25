WebNIC Launches Premier Partner Onboarding Program with Strategic Incentives for New Partners

Bukit Jalil, Malaysia, 2025-05-25 — WebNIC, a leading domain and digital identity solutions provider in the Asia-Pacific region, has officially launched its Premier Partner onboarding initiative, offering new partners a series of strategic benefits aimed at accelerating their entry into the digital services market.

The new onboarding campaign supports WebNIC’s commitment to empowering resellers, developers, and service providers with scalable and secure infrastructure solutions. Through this initiative, new Premier Partners can choose from a curated selection of entry incentives designed to enhance operational readiness in the areas of domain registration, SSL security, and cloud hosting.

Program Highlights:

Newly signed-up partners can select one of several exclusive onboarding options, including:

– Enhanced access to digital certificate solutions

– Preferential conditions for domain name registrations

– Scalable cloud infrastructure with flexible usage terms

These benefits are designed to offer immediate value while enabling new partners to begin serving their clients with trusted digital tools from day one.

The program is available to partners who join between 16 April and 15 May 2025, and offers are valid for a limited period following enrollment. The initiative reflects WebNIC’s broader strategy to strengthen its partner ecosystem through meaningful, growth-focused support.

For full details or to register as a WebNIC Premier Partner, visit: https://www.webnic.cc/premier-partner-program/

About WebNIC

WebNIC is a globally trusted digital solutions provider specializing in domain registration, SSL certificates, cloud services, and cybersecurity. Through its robust reseller network and industry-leading platform, WebNIC supports businesses in over 70 countries with flexible and secure infrastructure for online growth. —