Lucintel Forecasts the Global Welding Electrode Market to Reach $9.0 billion by 2030

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global welding electrode market looks promising with opportunities in the automotive, building & construction, and oil & gas markets. The global welding electrode market is expected to reach an estimated $9.0 billion by 2030from $5.8 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are the demand for a rising number of transportation projects, such as new railway networks, seaports, and airports, the growing demand of infrastructural development projects, and the increasing trend of automated welding technologies.



A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in welding electrode market to 2030 by electrode type (stick electrodes and coiled wires), end use (automotive, building & construction, oil & gas, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that, within the electrode type category, stick electrode is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Within the end use category, building & construction will remain the largest segment.

In terms of regions, APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Weld Atlantic, Golden Bridge, Shandong Solid Soldier, Wuhan Temo Welding, Colfax, Tianjin Bridge, Shandong Juli Welding, Lincoln Electric, Zhujiang Xiangjiang Welding are the major suppliers in the welding electrode market.

