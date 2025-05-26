Lucintel Forecasts the Global Broadband Service Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 9.8% from 2025 to 2031

CITY, Country, 2025-05-26 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global broadband service market looks promising with opportunities in the business and household markets. The global broadband service market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 9.8% from 2025 to 2031. The major drivers for this market are the increasing use of streaming services, the rising adoption of cloud services, and the growing need for remote work solutions.

A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in broadband service market to 2031 by broadband connection (fiber optic, wireless, satellite, cable , and digital subscriber line), end use (business, household, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that, within the broadband connection category, fiber optic is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Within the end use category, business is expected to witness higher growth.

Download sample by clicking on broadband service market

In terms of region, APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

AT&T, BCE, Charter Communications, Hughes Network Systems, Comcast, CenturyLink, KT, LG Uplus, Singtel, SK broadbandare the major suppliers in the broadband service market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

