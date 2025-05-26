Lucintel Forecasts the Global Ceramic Grain Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.6% from 2025 to 2031

CITY, Country, 2025-05-26 — /EPR Network/ —Dallas, Texas, USA

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global ceramic grain market looks promising with opportunities in the aerospace, automotive, mechanical, and metalworking markets. The global ceramic grain market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.6% from 2025 to 2031. The major drivers for this market are rising demand for high-performance abrasives, the growing adoption in advanced manufacturing applications, and the increasing focus on eco-friendly & cost-effective solutions.



A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in ceramic grain market to 2031 by type (blue ceramic alumina and white ceramic alumina), application (aerospace, automotive, mechanical, metalworking, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that, within the type category, blue ceramic alumina is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period.

Within the application category, automotive is expected to witness the highest growth.

In terms of region, APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Saint-Gobain, 3M, Hermes, VSM, Imerys, Tyrolit ROY Material Technology, Qingdao Sisa Abrasives are the major suppliers in the ceramic grain market.

