Online Food Delivery Market Grows with Surge in Mobile App Orders

The global online food delivery market size is expected to reach USD 505.50 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2023 to 2030, according to the recent reports of Grand View Research, Inc.

That little ping on your phone, the arrival of your favorite meal at your doorstep, online food delivery has become a cornerstone of modern life. But behind the convenience lies a growing concern: the mountain of packaging it often generates. From plastic containers to multiple layers of wrapping, the environmental impact can feel significant. The good news? Food delivery apps and the restaurants they partner with are starting to get serious about tackling this waste. It is not a perfect solution yet, but some interesting and positive changes are underway.

For everyday folks, this means potentially less guilt when eating a gourmet burger. For restaurant owners and delivery platforms, it is about future-proofing their businesses and responding to a growing demand for sustainability.

Delivery platforms are partnering with companies such as Dispatch Goods to offer durable, reusable containers, fostering a circular system.

Apps Stepping Up: More Than Just Ordering

Delivery apps are not just connecting you to your cravings anymore; they are increasingly becoming facilitators of greener practices. How?

The idea of reusable containers is gaining traction. Several companies are collaborating with delivery platforms to make this a reality. Think about Dispatch Goods, a company that partners with restaurants and delivery services to provide durable, reusable containers that customers can return after their meal. Apps can integrate these partnerships, making it easy for users to participate in a circular system. Optimizing Delivery Routes: While it might not be the first thing you think of, efficient delivery routing, often powered by the app’s algorithms, can actually reduce environmental impact. Fewer trips mean less fuel consumption and lower carbon emissions. Apps such as Uber Eats and Grubhub continuously refine their routing systems to group orders and minimize travel distances.

Also, a research from University of California Davis shows that bundling orders from multiple restaurants in one delivery trip can cut vehicle miles traveled and emissions by 28% without causing extra delays, compared to single-restaurant trips. To boost online food delivery, platforms should improve driver management, adopt eco-friendly strategies, and efficiently allocate orders, encouraging multi-restaurant bundling in dense areas for maximum environmental benefits.

Reducing Single-Use Items: Some apps are prompting users to think twice about the extras. Remember those piles of plastic cutlery you often get? Some platforms now offer an “opt-out” option during checkout, encouraging users to only request these items if they truly need them. This small step, multiplied across millions of orders, can lead to a significant reduction in single-use plastic waste.

Restaurants Innovating at the Source

Of course, the responsibility does not solely lie with the apps. Restaurants are also crucial players in this shift:

Investing in Alternatives: Many restaurants are actively switching to compostable or biodegradable packaging made from materials such as sugarcane, bamboo, or recycled cardboard. While these options can sometimes be more expensive, the growing consumer demand for sustainability is making them a worthwhile investment for many. You might have noticed your favorite local cafe now delivering in a sturdy-looking brown container instead of the usual plastic that is likely a conscious choice towards more sustainable materials.

Many restaurants are actively switching to compostable or biodegradable packaging made from materials such as sugarcane, bamboo, or recycled cardboard. While these options can sometimes be more expensive, the growing consumer demand for sustainability is making them a worthwhile investment for many. You might have noticed your favorite local cafe now delivering in a sturdy-looking brown container instead of the usual plastic that is likely a conscious choice towards more sustainable materials. Creative Packaging Designs: Some restaurants are getting innovative with their packaging, designing containers that are not only eco-friendly but also functional and aesthetically pleasing. Think about pizza boxes made from recycled materials or containers designed to keep different food components separate, reducing the need for multiple plastic bags inside.

Zomato’s Plastic-Free Future Program recognizes restaurants adopting sustainable packaging. Over 200 restaurants in 30+ cities have joined, showcasing their eco-friendly packaging on the Zomato app. The program encourages restaurants to switch to plastic-free alternatives and motivates investments in sustainable packaging. Zomato also helps restaurants discover sustainable alternatives through online and offline initiatives.

Local Sourcing: While not directly packaging-related, restaurants focusing on locally sourced ingredients can also contribute to a smaller environmental footprint by reducing transportation distances. Delivery apps can potentially highlight restaurants with strong local sourcing practices.

The Road Ahead

While these positive steps are encouraging, there is still a long way to go. Scaling reusable container programs, making sustainable packaging more affordable and widely available, and changing consumer habits are all ongoing challenges. However, the increasing awareness and the proactive measures taken by delivery apps and restaurants signal a positive shift towards a more sustainable future for our takeout cravings. It is a journey, and every greener choice, whether by a consumer, a restaurant, or an app, makes a difference.

