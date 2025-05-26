Americas Range Hood Market Grows with Demand for Smart Kitchen Appliances

The Americas range hood market was valued at USD 5.05 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% from 2025 to 2030. Market growth is primarily driven by the increasing popularity of modular kitchens and the surge in home renovation projects. The ongoing expansion of real estate and commercial construction is also contributing to rising demand for range hoods across these sectors. Additionally, continued infrastructure development and the issuance of new building permits throughout the region are expected to further support market expansion. Technological advancements in kitchen appliances, particularly the integration of Internet of Things (IoT) features in range hoods, are set to accelerate growth over the forecast period.

In 2024, Mexico’s construction sector experienced a 4.1% growth rate, largely fueled by investment in residential and infrastructure developments. According to the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI), the construction production volume index recorded a 6.3% year-over-year increase in the first three quarters of 2024. Moreover, in February 2025, housing inventory in the U.S. climbed to 1.24 million units, reflecting a 5.1% increase from the prior month and a 17% rise compared to 2024. These trends in infrastructure growth and new building permits are anticipated to further enhance demand for range hoods.

Product Insights

The under-cabinet range hood segment held the largest market share in 2024, accounting for 42.1% of total revenue. This segment’s dominance is attributed to its practical design—mounting directly beneath over-the-range cabinets—which integrates seamlessly with surrounding cabinetry. Selecting the appropriate under-cabinet model requires careful measurement of available space to ensure a proper fit.

Distribution Channel Insights

In 2024, specialty retail stores led the market by revenue share. These outlets are preferred by consumers for their product expertise, curated selections, and personalized shopping experiences, offering an edge over general retail chains. This category includes official brand stores such as those of Whirlpool Corporation, Haube Range Hoods, and KOBE Range Hoods. Notably, Williams-Sonoma operates multiple stores dedicated to kitchenware, cookware, and home furnishings. In 2023, the company achieved an annual operating margin of 16.4% and reported full-year earnings per share of USD 14.85, as stated by President and CEO Laura Alber.

End Use Insights

The residential sector emerged as the leading end-user in 2024, holding the largest revenue share in the Americas range hood market. This dominance is largely driven by urban lifestyles, the trend toward smart home upgrades, and the availability of aesthetically designed, premium range hoods. According to the Harvard Joint Center for Housing Studies, global home remodeling expenditures reached USD 567 billion in 2022—a 15% increase from 2021—highlighting the growing demand for range hoods in residential renovations.

Regional Insights

The U.S. led the Americas range hood market in 2024, capturing the largest share of revenue. Growth in this market is being spurred by the rising number of households and increased home improvement activities. According to the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB), 82% of U.S. remodelers identified kitchen renovation as their top project as of 2019. This trend underscores consumer willingness to invest in premium kitchen appliances that align with modern kitchen aesthetics. Additionally, the U.S. travel and tourism sector expanded by 7.0% in 2023. The World Travel & Tourism Council’s (WTTC) 2024 Economic Impact Trends Report noted the U.S. as the global leader in the industry, contributing USD 2.36 trillion to the economy. This growth has positively influenced the hospitality sector, subsequently increasing demand for commercial range hoods.

Key Players in the Americas Range Hood Market

Whirlpool Corporation

Broan-NuTone, LLC

GE Appliances, a Haier Company

Robert Bosch GmbH

Haube Range Hood Co.

KOBE Range Hoods

Victory Range Hoods

Proline Range Hoods

Faber US and Canada

Vent-A-Hood® Ltd.

