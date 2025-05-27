Healthcare Cloud Infrastructure Market Grows with Rising Digital Health Needs

The global healthcare cloud infrastructure market was valued at USD 76.72 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.66% from 2025 to 2030. Key factors fueling this growth include the increasing adoption of digital health technologies, the need for scalable IT infrastructure, supportive government initiatives, and the rising demand for secure data management solutions.

Technological advancements in cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), and system interoperability are significantly contributing to market expansion. For example, in October 2024, Oracle introduced a next-generation Electronic Health Record (EHR) system featuring integrated cloud and AI technologies.

This new EHR includes user-friendly features like conversational search, voice-enabled navigation, and AI-generated summaries, designed to streamline clinician workflows and enhance patient care. Another important growth factor is the integration of cloud and AI through strategic partnerships. In January 2024, Eviden and Microsoft launched a five-year strategic collaboration to incorporate Microsoft Cloud and AI technologies across industries. This initiative supports Eviden’s goal of strengthening and expanding its global alliance ecosystem.

“Organizations today seek to apply generative AI responsibly and securely to help them solve their most pressing business challenges. I am pleased to expand our collaboration with Eviden—a leading digital transformation partner—to deliver innovative AI solutions built upon the Microsoft Cloud and Azure OpenAI Service. Together, we will help customers across industries realize the full potential of their data to unlock business growth and accelerate AI transformation.”

Component Insights

In 2024, the services segment accounted for the highest revenue share at 79.08%, driven by the increasing need for cloud migration, integration, and continuous support services in healthcare. As more providers transition from outdated systems to cloud-based platforms, the demand for consulting, implementation, and managed services continues to rise. Cloud infrastructure is also becoming critical in clinical trials, supporting digital site selection, remote patient enrollment, and global coordination. For instance, Oracle Life Sciences introduced Oracle Patient Recruitment Cloud Services and Oracle Site Feasibility in October 2024, aimed at accelerating trials, reducing costs and complexity, and facilitating faster delivery of new treatments.

End Use Insights

Healthcare providers led the market in 2024 with the highest revenue share. The growing number of hospitals implementing cloud solutions has driven demand for Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) models. Cloud adoption among healthcare providers enhances data management, patient outcomes, and overall operational performance. For instance, Hackensack Meridian Health partnered with Google Cloud in November 2024 to migrate its Epic EHR system to the cloud, aiming to enhance care delivery, bolster data security, and improve operational efficiencies.

Regional Insights

North America held the largest regional market share at 52.98% in 2024, supported by high healthcare spending and robust advancements in IT infrastructure. The presence of leading market players offering installation, training, and development services further accelerates regional growth. North American healthcare institutions are rapidly embracing cloud technologies to optimize workflows, improve clinical and financial performance, and reduce data silos—contributing to the region’s dominant position in the market.

Key Healthcare Cloud Infrastructure Companies

The major companies driving innovation and market leadership in the healthcare cloud infrastructure space include:

Dell, Inc.

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Development LP

Microsoft

Oracle

IBM

Amazon

Dexcom, Inc.

PHC Holdings Corporation

Fujitsu

Cognizant

Eviden

CloudWave

Salesforce, Inc.

