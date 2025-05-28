Encryption Software Market 2030: Exploring the Surge in Cloud-Based Security Solutions

The global encryption software market size is expected to reach USD 44.55 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 16.2% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Software enterprises around the world are rapidly adopting encryption solutions to enhance business proficiency and improve data security. Rising concerns over data breaches and privacy compliance regulations, coupled with increasing adoption of modern technologies, including cloud, Internet of Things (IoT), virtualization, and mobility are expected to fuel product demand over the next few years.

These solutions safeguard privacy of the information stored in database and data in transit as per security requirements and compliance of any business organization. This renders information unreadable even to authorized person, thus improving the security of intimate data.

Presently, encryption has become a legal requirement for several businesses in different industries to comply with international and domestic laws. For instance, in the U.S., the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act of 1999 (GLBA) makes it mandatory for organizations to safeguard consumer confidentiality or non-public personal data, which calls for securing data and is estimated to catapult the growth of the encryption software market over the forecast period.

Get a preview of the latest developments in the Encryption Software Market; Download your FREE sample PDF copy today and explore key data and trends

Additionally, an organization’s reputation or brand image is a critical part of its marketing mix and hence requires strong protection. Data security is critical as a lot of confidential customer records are at risk of being leaked in seconds. It is imperative in maintaining customer loyalty and protecting enterprises’ brand reputation. Hence, the adoption of security solutions is on a rise to prevent any incidence of data loss, theft, or leak.

Encryption Software Market Report Highlights

The BFSI segment is anticipated to witness healthy growth during the forecast period owing to aggressive adoption of encryption software in order to safeguard sensitive and confidential data

With rising adoption of disk coding software to secure laptops and desktop by encrypting all the data at rest on a hard drive, the disk encryption segment is dominating the market

The Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR, owing to a lack of storage infrastructure, prompting organizations to store data on the cloud.

The global encryption software market is fragmented with presence of several new and well-established players. Companies are emphasizing on product development in compliance with regulatory standards and evolving end-use requirements to stay competitive in the market

Encryption Software Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global encryption software market based on deployment, application, end-use, and region:

Encryption Software Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

On-premise

Cloud-based

Encryption Software Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Disk encryption

File/Folder Encryption

Database Encryption

Web Communication Encryption

Network Traffic Encryption

Cloud Encryption

Others

Encryption Software End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Retail

G&PA

Healthcare

Defense & Aerospace

Education

Manufacturing

Encryption Software Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe UK Germany France

Asia Pacific China India Japan

Latin America Brazil Mexico

Middle East and Africa United Arab Emirates (UAE) Saudi Arabia South Africa



Curious about the Encryption Software Market? Download your FREE sample copy now and get a sneak peek into the latest insights and trends.