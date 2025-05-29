EMI Shielding Market Grows with Surge in Electronic Device Usage

According to a recent report by Grand View Research, Inc., the global EMI (Electromagnetic Interference) shielding market is projected to reach USD 10.4 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 5.5% between 2023 and 2030. EMI shielding refers to the use of specific materials and design approaches to block or contain electromagnetic radiation, thereby preventing it from disrupting or entering electronic components and systems. The market is experiencing growing demand across various sectors, particularly in automotive, telecommunications & IT (including 5G), and consumer electronics. In electronics and telecommunications, EMI shielding plays a crucial role in enhancing signal integrity by minimizing network latency and boosting overall performance.

The market’s growth is largely fueled by rapid progress in 5G technology and increasing digitalization across industries, which demand more advanced electronic solutions and services. EMI shielding helps safeguard sensitive components in electronic and electrical systems from performance degradation caused by electromagnetic interference. As modern electronics become more compact and complex, their susceptibility to EMI increases, making shielding solutions more critical to ensure system reliability and efficiency.

Among material types, conductive coatings & paints dominated the segment in 2022, contributing 32.6% to the global revenue. These coatings create a conductive layer capable of resisting or reflecting electromagnetic radiation, thereby protecting vulnerable electronic devices and components from interference. In consumer electronics—such as smartphones, wearables, and tablets—multiple components and wireless modules operate at varying frequencies. Without proper EMI shielding, these components can interfere with each other, leading to performance issues like signal degradation, dropped calls, and slower data transmission. As a result, manufacturers employ EMI shielding to enhance device reliability.

Material Segment : Conductive coatings & paints held a notable market share of 32.6% in 2022. These materials are essential in applications such as surface shielding, sealing, and gasketing to protect sensitive electronics.

Industry Segment : The consumer electronics sector captured 31.78% of the market in 2022, driven by the need to mitigate internal component interference and ensure high device performance.

Regional Insights : Asia Pacific led the global market due to its strong base of electronics and semiconductor manufacturing.

North America : Accounted for 26.4% of global revenue in 2022, with the U.S. contributing 82.2% of the regional market share.

Product Launch: In March 2023, ETS-Lindgren introduced new RF shielding solutions for satellite testing and measurement. These offerings include absorbers, antennas, and passive intermodulation (PIM) products.

