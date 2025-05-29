Masterbatch Market 2030: Transforming Automotive Design with Lightweight Polymers

The global masterbatch market size is expected to reach USD 9.65 billion by 2030 to expand at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2025 to 2030 as per the new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing replacement of metal with plastic is projected to fuel the market growth. In addition, rising demand from the European region is expected to propel the demand over the forecast period.

In terms of revenue, black masterbatch was the largest type segment in 2022 and the trend is anticipated to continue over the forecast period. The increasing need for improving the surface appearance of plastic components in automotive and transportation, building and construction, and consumer goods is expected to contribute to the growth. Additive masterbatch is being widely used on account of various properties it imparts to plastics such as antistatic, antifoaming, antioxidant, antimicrobial, thermo-stabilizer, barrier properties, metal deactivators, anti-block, flame retardant, UV stabilizer, oxygen scavenger, and abrasion resistance. The growth of the packaging sector, especially plastic packaging, is anticipated to drive the demand.

These are used in various end-use industries, such as packaging, building and construction, consumer goods, automotive and transportation, and agriculture, as it imparts useful functional properties such as smooth surface finish and desired hardness. The increasing spending capability of customers toward purchasing attractively packaged consumer goods is expected to trigger the need for various plastic componentss to improve the appearance and other properties. These factors together are anticipated to boost the market demand over the forecast period.

In terms of revenue, polypropylene (PP) was the largest carrier polymer segment in 2022 and the trend is anticipated to continue over the forecast period. Polypropylene offers excellent electrical resistance and does not present stress-cracking problems at high temperatures and strong chemicals. As such, it is useful in both rigid and flexible packaging applications. The demand for polypropylene as a carrier polymer is projected to increase owing to its excellent mechanical strength and flexibility offered by it. Polypropylene also enhances the quality of surfaces. It is lightweight and therefore, is used to replace metal components in the automotive industry.

Masterbatch Market Report Highlights

The black type dominated the market with a revenue share of 28.6% in 2024. This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for black masterbatch and the high demand for tires, PVC containers, and other products for application in the automotive and transportation, building and construction, agriculture, and packaging industries.

The polypropylene (PP) carrier polymer segment dominated the global masterbatch industry with the highest revenue share of 26.7% in 2024, primarily driven by the excellent mechanical strength and flexibility offered by polypropylene.

The packaging masterbatch segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 27.0% in 2024. Its high share can be attributable to the packaging industry, which includes retail, industrial, and consumer packaging and includes flexible and rigid options.

Asia Pacific masterbatch market dominated the global market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 30.6% in 2024. This growth can be attributed to the presence of several end-use industries, including automotive and transportation, packaging, building and construction, and consumer goods.

Masterbatch Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global masterbatch market on the basis of type, carrier polymer, end use, and region:

Masterbatch Type Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

White

Black

Color

Additive

Filler

Biodegradable

Masterbatch Carrier Polymer Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyethylene (PE)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Biodegradable Plastics

Masterbatch End Use Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Packaging

Building & Construction

Consumer Goods

Automotive & Transportation

Agriculture

Others

Masterbatch Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S.

Europe Germany UK France

Asia Pacific China India Japan

Southeast Asia Malaysia Indonesia Vietnam Singapore Philippines Thailand

Latin America Brazil

Middle East and Africa

