RNA Analysis Market 2030: From Lab to Clinic, The Expanding Role of RNA Analysis in Healthcare

Prepare for a scientific revolution! The global RNA analysis market is on a steep ascent, projected to command a colossal USD 20.21 billion by 2030, fueled by an impressive CAGR of 10.86%. This isn’t just growth; it’s a testament to the transformative power of transcriptomics, a cutting-edge field in the post-genomic era.

Unlocking Life’s Blueprints: The Power of Transcriptomics

The remarkable advancements in this industry stem from the ever-expanding applications of transcriptome sequencing in life sciences, particularly for capturing polyadenylated RNA. With the explosive growth of next-generation high-throughput sequencing technology, our understanding of RNA-based gene regulatory networks is constantly deepening. For instance, in a groundbreaking move in July 2021, a Lithuanian team embarked on developing a novel droplet-based technique to simultaneously capture and sequence both mRNA and microRNA from a single cell—a research endeavor bolstered by a substantial USD 174,000 Horizon 2020 research grant from the European Union.

Ribonucleic acid transcriptome analysis empowers researchers to meticulously pinpoint gene locations and unravel the functional patterns of specific genes within an organism. This methodology is critical for evaluating the dynamic behavior of every transcript during development, meticulously assessing all transcript elements—including messenger ribonucleic acid, non-coding ribonucleic acid, and micro ribonucleic acid—to precisely map the transcriptional structure of genes.

From Discovery to Personalized Medicine: A Paradigm Shift

The escalating demand for analyzing vast numbers of genes to decipher gene-to-drug interactions is poised to significantly amplify the application of transcriptomics technologies in drug discovery and development. Consider the recent insights gained from analyzing the transcriptome profiles of COVID-19 patients to understand disease prognosis and management. Furthermore, the rising imperative for personalized medicines is expected to vigorously propel industry growth. As an example, in April 2020, Caris Life Sciences submitted Pre-Market Approval applications for MI Transcriptome CDx to the USFDA, introducing a powerful precision medicine assay featuring crucial companion diagnostic biomarkers.

However, challenges persist, notably in data management within transcriptomic research and the ongoing lack of effective bioinformatics tools. While the evolution of high-throughput technologies has opened doors to generating comprehensive views of intricate biological processes, converting this abundance of omics data into clinically valuable knowledge remains a significant hurdle. This isn’t solely due to insufficient current data processing or integration methods, but also to the inappropriate application of existing analysis approaches.

In the global landscape, North America emerged as the revenue powerhouse in 2021, a testament to increasing investments in pharmaceutical and biotechnology research by corporations. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific is gearing up for the fastest CAGR from 2022 to 2030, driven by its competitive low-cost manufacturing services.

RNA Analysis Market Report Highlights

Real-Time- PCR (qPCR) accounted for the major market share in the technology segment in 2022 and is said to continue the trend during the forecast period owing to the increasing use of PCR for COVID-19 diagnostic across the globe

The transcriptome sequencing technology is estimated to register a significant CAGR during the forecast period owing to factors, such as advancements in sequencing technology and growing acceptance of NGS technology

The kits and reagents segment accounted for the highest revenue share in 2022 owing to a high utilization rate of consumables during transcriptomic studies

The infectious diseases and pathogenesis segment accounted for the largest share in 2022 and is anticipated to have a similar trend during the forecasted period

The increasing prevalence of the infectious disease is the major factor driving the segment growth

Government institutes & academic centers dominated the end-user segment as the increasing number of institutes and centers leveraged high throughput technologies for the effective and efficient process of ribonucleic acid analysis

RNA Analysis Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global RNA analysis market based on technology, product, application, end-use, and region:

RNA Analysis Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Instruments

Kits & Reagents

Services

RNA Analysis Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Real Time-PCR (qPCR)

Microarray

Sequencing

Others

RNA Analysis Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Construction of RNA Expression Atlas

Epigenetics

Infectious Diseases & Pathogenesis

Alternative RNA Splicing

RNA Structure & Molecular Dynamics

Development & Delivery of RNA Therapeutics

Others

RNA Analysis End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Government Institutes & Academic Centers

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Hospitals & Clinics

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

RNA Analysis Regional Scope Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Denmark Sweden Norway

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia Thailand South Korea

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Kuwait



