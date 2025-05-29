CRISPR-Based Diagnostics Market: The Ultimate Guide for Stakeholders

CRISPR-Based Diagnostics Market Growth & Trends

The global CRISPR-Based Diagnostics Market is set for substantial expansion, with projections indicating it will reach USD 7.55 billion by 2030. This growth is expected to occur at a notable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.57% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc.

Innovations Fueling Market Advancement

Technological innovations are a key driver in propelling the CRISPR diagnostics market forward. The development of novel Cas enzymes, such as Cas12 and Cas13, has significantly enhanced the sensitivity and specificity of CRISPR-based diagnostic tests. These advancements have enabled the creation of rapid, point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tools capable of accurately detecting pathogens and genetic mutations.

A prime example of this progress is the collaboration in August 2023 between Indian biotech startup CrisprBits and Molbio Diagnostics to develop CRISPR-based POC tests. This partnership resulted in the PathCrisp platform, which is designed for rapid and precise disease detection and has been crucial in making CRISPR diagnostics more accessible in resource-limited settings. Such collaborations demonstrate how technological advancements are being translated into practical diagnostic solutions.

Market Growth Drivers

The surge in market size can be attributed to several factors:

Increased Healthcare Spending: A global rise in healthcare expenditures supports the adoption of advanced diagnostic technologies.

Heightened Demand for Gene Editing Technologies: The growing interest and applications of gene editing contribute to the demand for CRISPR-based tools.

Rising Prevalence of Chronic and Genetic Diseases: The increasing global burden of chronic and genetic diseases necessitates more effective and efficient diagnostic methods. For instance, the World Health Organization reported in 2024 that tuberculosis (TB) remained the second most common infectious disease worldwide, with an estimated 10.8 million people diagnosed in 2023. These statistics highlight the urgent need for advanced diagnostic tools like CRISPR-based tests.

The escalating incidence of genetic disorders and infectious diseases globally has amplified the demand for sophisticated diagnostic tools. The International Agency for Research on Cancer projects that new cancer cases worldwide will increase from 21.3 million in 2025 to 35.3 million by 2050. Similarly, research published in The Lancet in August 2024 revealed a higher-than-expected prevalence of cystic fibrosis in non-European populations, particularly in the Indian subcontinent. These trends underscore the critical need for precise and rapid diagnostic methods, such as CRISPR-based tests, to facilitate early detection and treatment of various diseases. CRISPR diagnostics’ ability to accurately identify specific genetic sequences makes them invaluable in managing the growing burden of genetic and and infectious diseases.

Regional Market Dynamics

The CRISPR diagnostics market exhibits varied growth patterns across different geographical regions:

Asia Pacific currently holds the largest market share, driven by a high prevalence of infectious diseases and increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure.

Conversely, North America is projected to be the fastest-growing region. This growth is attributed to substantial investments in research and development and the early adoption of advanced diagnostic technologies. For example, in September 2023, Sherlock Biosciences received additional funding from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to further the development of rapid, instrument-free molecular diagnostics leveraging CRISPR technology for Human Papillomavirus (HPV) detection. Such initiatives reflect regional efforts to harness CRISPR technology in addressing public health challenges.

CRISPR-Based Diagnostics Market Report Highlights

In 2024, kits and reagents led the market with a largest revenue share, driven by the widespread deployment of CRISPR-based detection systems in both clinical and research settings. The increasing global demand for point-of-care diagnostics, particularly for infectious and genetic diseases, has amplified the need for ready-to-use diagnostic kits and high-quality reagents.

The Cas9 segment secured the dominant market share in 2024, due to its foundational role in the development of CRISPR technologies. As the first and most widely studied CRISPR-associated protein, Cas9 has been instrumental in enabling precise DNA targeting and cleavage, making it a preferred tool for genetic diagnostics

The infectious disease diagnostics held the largest market share in 2024, driven by the urgent global need for rapid, accurate, and scalable testing solutions. CRISPR technologies, particularly those leveraging Cas12 and Cas13, enable highly sensitive detection of viral and bacterial pathogens by identifying nucleic acid sequences with precision.

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies held the dominant market share in 2024 and is expected to be the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period. driven by the rising prevalence of infectious diseases such as HIV, hepatitis, tuberculosis, and respiratory infections, which require accurate and timely diagnosis.

North America dominated the global market with the largest revenue share in 2024, driven by a high burden of chronic and infectious diseases, a growing focus on personalized medicine, substantial R&D spending, and advances in point-of-care testing.

CRISPR-Based Diagnostics Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented global CRISPR-based diagnostics market based on product, application, technology, end-use, and region:

CRISPR-based Diagnostics Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Enzymes

Kits and Reagents

Software and Libraries

CRISPR-based Diagnostics Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Cas9

Cas12

Others

CRISPR-based Diagnostics Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Infectious Disease Diagnostics

Genetic Disorder Diagnostics

Cancer Diagnostics

Others

CRISPR-based Diagnostics End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Hospitals and Clinics Diagnostic

Laboratories

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Others

