Nursing Malpractice: A Serious Risk Requiring Skilled Legal Support from Poulos & Coates

Las Cruces, New Mexico, 2025-06-01 — /EPR Network/ — When you visit a hospital or medical facility for injuries or illness, you trust you’ll be in good hands with the medical professionals. However, that is not always the case.

Nursing malpractice is a growing concern across New Mexico and the nation, leading to serious injuries, prolonged suffering, and even loss of life. Nurses play a critical role in patient care, but when mistakes occur due to negligence, inexperience, or poor decision-making, the consequences can be devastating. Victims of nursing malpractice deserve skilled legal representation to hold responsible parties accountable and to secure the compensation needed for recovery. If you or a loved one has been affected, consulting an experienced nursing malpractice lawyer in Las Cruces can be a crucial step toward justice and healing.

At Poulos & Coates, they understand the profound impact nursing malpractice can have on victims and their families. With over 70 years of experience representing those harmed by medical negligence, their team of trial lawyers is uniquely equipped to handle these complex cases. They are proud to be New Mexico’s only law firm specializing exclusively in medical malpractice litigation that includes a doctor and two nurses on staff. Drawing from this deep expertise, they are well-versed in addressing the most common nursing malpractice types in New Mexico, ensuring clients receive knowledgeable and dedicated representation.

Examples of malpractice in nursing include:

Medication Administration Failures: When a nurse improperly administers medication, leading to harm or complications for the patient. Botched Treatment: Instances where treatment procedures are carried out incorrectly, resulting in adverse outcomes. Failure to Provide Treatment: Neglecting to provide necessary medical care to patients, which can lead to worsening conditions. Failure to Monitor: Not adequately monitoring patients’ vital signs or condition changes, potentially causing harm. Failure to Accurately Update Patient Records: Inaccurate or incomplete documentation of a patient’s medical history and treatment, which can affect future care decisions.

Each of these failures can result in preventable harm. Victims of nursing negligence often feel overwhelmed and uncertain about their rights especially when trying to understand the critical distinction between malpractice vs negligence. That’s why Poulos & Coates is dedicated to providing trusted, compassionate legal support every step of the way.

They don’t just advocate for our clients — they champion them. Their experienced team has secured over $300 million in gross recoveries for victims of medical malpractice through verdicts and settlements. They are in the courtroom almost every day to ensure our clients receive the justice they deserve.

If you or a loved one has been harmed by negligent nursing care, don’t face the legal process alone. The team at Poulos & Coates is ready to listen, evaluate your case, and offer clear guidance — all at no cost during your initial consultation.

Medical malpractice cases, especially those involving nursing negligence, demand a law firm that understands both the medical and legal aspects of each case. At Poulos & Coates, our team brings together legal excellence and medical insight to deliver the results our clients deserve. Whether you’re searching for a medical malpractice lawyer in Las Cruces, Alamogordo, or Deming, our experienced attorneys are here to provide dedicated, knowledgeable representation. When your health, future, and peace of mind are at stake, trust the award-winning legal champions at Poulos & Coates to be in your corner.

Contact them today at (575) 376-6583 for a free consultation and learn how they can help you take the first step toward healing and justice or visit their website at https://pouloscoates.com/.