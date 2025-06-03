New Hip Hop Group Called Green Gang

Cleveland, OH, 2025-06-03 — /EPR Network/ — Rising star Fellon Phelps proudly introduces his new hip-hop group, Green Gang, set to make a significant impact on the music scene. With their highly anticipated album, “Green Gang Volume 2 Make America Straight Again,” releasing on July 4, 2025, this talented collective is ready to showcase their creativity and artistry to the world.

Green Gang Volume 2 Make America Straight Again features 13 original tracks that highlight the exceptional talents of Fellon Phelps and fellow artist Benji 216. Both artists have taken the reins in their production, crafting their own beats and lyrics, resulting in a dynamic sound that spans various genres. With a blend of hip-hop, party anthems, and storytelling, this album promises to engage listeners and keep them wanting more.

In addition to their musical pursuits, both Fellon Phelps and Benji 216 are honing their craft in acting, taking classes, and working on exciting upcoming movies and TV shows. Their multifaceted talents position them as not just musicians but as entertainers poised to make waves in multiple industries.

Fans can pre-order the album now and explore exclusive merchandise available at 3lettersllc.com. Both artists also have solo projects that are currently available for purchase and streaming on all major platforms.

Green Gang is a hip-hop collective led by singer and rapper Fellon Phelps and rapper/producer Benji 216. With a focus on creativity and innovation, they are committed to pushing the boundaries of music while also exploring opportunities in film and television.

For media inquiries, interviews, or further information, please contact: Fellonphelps216@gmail.com Pre Order Smart Link Here https://vyd.co/GreenGangVolume2MakeAmericaStraightAgain