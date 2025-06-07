Green Climate Group Unveils Innovative Wall Mounted Mini-Split System for Energy-Efficient Comfort

Connecticut, United States, 2025-06-07 — /EPR Network/ — Green Climate Group, a trusted name in eco-friendly HVAC solutions, proudly announces the availability of its state-of-the-art Wall Mounted Mini-Split System, designed to provide high-performance heating and cooling with sleek aesthetics and minimal energy use. This next-generation climate solution is now available to residential and commercial customers across New York and surrounding areas.

Perfect for homes, apartments, offices, and retrofits, the Wall Mounted Mini-Split System offers a ductless, space-saving design that doesn’t sacrifice power or reliability. Whether it’s a summer heatwave or a winter chill, this system delivers consistent, quiet, and customizable climate control all year round.

“Comfort, efficiency, and sustainability are at the heart of everything we do,” said a representative from Green Climate Group. “Our new Wall Mounted Mini-Split System reflects that commitment by giving customers the flexibility to control their indoor climate while reducing energy costs.”

Key Features of the Wall Mounted Mini-Split System:

Inverter Technology – Automatically adjusts compressor speed for precise temperature control and energy efficiency.

Whisper-Quiet Operation – Keeps your space peaceful while maintaining comfort.

Sleek Wall-Mounted Design – Modern and space-saving, perfect for any room layout.

Dual Heating & Cooling – Year-round performance for every season.

Multi-Zone Capability – Customize temperature settings in individual rooms or areas.

Smart Controls – Use the remote or mobile app for effortless control from anywhere.

High Energy Efficiency Rating – Save on utility bills while reducing your carbon footprint.

Easy Installation – No ductwork required, minimizing renovation costs and time.

Available now at: https://www.greenclimategroup.com/wall-mounted/

Green Climate Group’s experienced HVAC specialists ensure professional installation and maintenance, helping clients get the most out of their new system. Whether you’re replacing an old system or outfitting a new space, the Wall Mounted Mini-Split System offers a perfect blend of innovation, efficiency, and comfort.

For more information or to schedule a free consultation, call (212) 560-5214 or visit the website today.

