Peymo Secures Global Partnerships with FORUS and SAAVI to Power AI-Driven Banking for Over 100 Million End Users

London, UK, 2025-06-07 — /EPR Network/ — Peymo Ltd, the UK-based fintech behind the world’s first AI-powered multi-hybrid banking platform, today confirmed two major strategic partnership agreements—with FORUS Digital Group in Africa and SAAVI Limited in Australia—positioning Peymo as a rising global player in embedded digital banking.

These deals will bring Peymo’s platform to over 100 million potential users across the financial and foodservice sectors.

“This is what embedded finance looks like at scale,” said Tomas Bartos, CEO of Peymo Ltd.

“We’re not just talking about tech anymore—we’re implementing it, globally, with platforms that serve millions of real users.”

FORUS: Banking Transformation Across Africa

FORUS, a global fintech based in Curaçao, is actively working with banks across the African continent—including a leading Ethiopian bank with 30 million clients and a South African transport cooperative with 3 million users.

Under this agreement:

Peymo provides its core banking infrastructure at no upfront cost

FORUS will integrate Peymo’s system into partner banks

Peymo earns a per-client conversion fee , with additional revenue sharing from user activity

The rollout begins with technical scoping at the first bank

With a total addressable reach of 100+ million customers, this partnership represents one of the largest embedded finance opportunities in African banking.

SAAVI: Embedded Finance for 95,000+ Restaurants in Australia

SAAVI is a leading Australian tech company that digitizes and automates wholesale food ordering and delivery. With 95,000 restaurants already using its platform, and annual order volume exceeding $6.5 million AUD, SAAVI is now integrating Peymo’s AI-powered banking suite directly into its system.

With this integration:

Restaurant operators will gain access to IBAN accounts , crypto wallets , and branded cards

Distributors can automate payments, settlements, and ERP-linked finance tools

All functions are embedded natively in the SAAVI dashboard, reducing friction for non-finance users

This partnership enables SAAVI to evolve from a logistics platform into a financial enabler for the foodservice industry, without needing a banking license or compliance team—Peymo handles it all.

What Makes Peymo Different

Peymo’s platform is not a prototype—it’s a fully operational core banking engine live-tested since 2012 and built with over 550,000 lines of code, valued at €43M by COCOMO II methodology.

AI-powered compliance : KYC/AML, onboarding, support, and risk screening

Fiat + crypto wallets in the same interface

Branded cards, payment links, and merchant tools

Modular APIs for white-label and embedded integrations

Whether embedding inside a marketplace or transforming a national bank, Peymo makes digital banking infrastructure invisible to the user, but powerful underneath.

Now Open to Investors

With traction secured across two continents, Peymo has launched its €5 million investment round, offering shares from just £0.25.

“Revolut and Wise built first-gen fintechs,” said Bartos. “Peymo is next-gen—and already live inside platforms used by real customers, not test users.”

Early-stage investors can benefit from:

Proven platform with live deployments

Scalable B2B2C model across multiple verticals

High-margin, low-cost integrations

Client-based valuation potential well beyond €200M

About Peymo Ltd

Peymo Ltd is a London-based fintech company offering a modular, AI-powered banking platform that merges crypto, fiat, and embedded financial services. Designed to scale across industries and geographies, Peymo empowers businesses to offer banking from inside their platforms—without becoming a bank.