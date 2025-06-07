Smart hiring platform Third Bracket raises close to Rs. 5 crore in seed funding Seeks to redefine the future of hiring with AI-led innovation

NEW YORK, 2025-06-07 — /EPR Network/ — Third Bracket, a next-gen smart hiring platform, today announced that they have raised close to Rs. 5 crore in seed funding from a group of HNIs at a substantial valuation. The investment will fuel the venture’s mission to transform hiring through advanced AI capabilities, radically improve speed-to-hire and bring significant efficiencies to recruitment. Besides accelerating product innovation, expanding the AI engine that powers smarter, bias-free hiring, the funds will be used to scale operations to meet the growing demand from enterprises.

In his comments, Chhandan Chakraborty, Co-Founder, Third Bracket, said, “We didn’t start Third Bracket to just tweak the hiring process—we started it to rebuild it from the ground up. Talent is a company’s biggest differentiator, yet the way we hire is still riddled with inefficiencies, bias and guesswork. This funding allows us to double down on our vision of intelligent, inclusive and fast hiring—designed for modern teams. We’re not here to match résumés to job descriptions—we’re here to ensure every hire is the right hire while saving time and cost involved in talent acquisition.”

In under a year, the venture has gained traction in high-growth sectors such as FinTech and IT, partnering with a mix of unicorn start-ups and mid-sized enterprises to solve critical talent acquisition challenges.

About Third Bracket: Founded in 2023 by Chhandan Chakraborty and Nihar Bose, Third Bracket was built on the belief that traditional hiring frameworks are fundamentally broken and unable to cope with needs of the industry where AI is beginning to dominate all aspects by businesses. It’s an advanced SaaS platform with an embedded AI engine that performs the heavy lifting in the front-end of recruitment process from resume authentication to functional skills assessment to cultural fitment of the candidate to the organization, from hiring the right talent and ensuring cultural fitment to upskilling employees and profiling their skills for future growth. Third bracket focuses on skill mapping, predictive insights and gap analysis to ensure optimal talent fit and development. It seamlessly integrates technology, data & strategy to help organizations build future-ready workforces.

If you need any additional information, please contact:

Rajat: rajat@prhub.com/9625510018