Eye Gallery of Scarsdale Sets New Standard as the Best Optometrist in Scarsdale

Scarsdale, US, 2025-06-07 — /EPR Network/ — Eye Gallery of Scarsdale proudly announces the grand opening of its new, elegant location at 15 Boniface Circle. While offering the Scarsdale community the very best in eye care and luxury eyewear. Known for its best optometrist in Scarsdale. Eye Gallery of Scarsdale redefines the optical experience with high-end style.

With many years of experience, Dr. and his team are dedicated to providing personalized eye exams. Their commitment to excellence has earned them the reputation as the best optometrist in Scarsdale. It is trusted by families and individuals who value health and fashion.

Features Of New Eye Gallery

The new Eye Gallery location features the largest selection of designer frames and sunglasses in the area, with over 3,000 pairs from world-renowned brands like Barton Perreira, Jacques Marie Mage, Chanel, Celine, Chrome Hearts, and Ahlem. The gallery also showcases handmade frames from around the globe, ensuring every client finds the perfect match for their style and needs.

“We believe that great vision goes hand-in-hand with great style,” says the owner and lead optometrist. “Our goal is to make every visit a special experience, where art and science come together to help our clients see and look their best.”

Eye Gallery of Scarsdale’s refined atmosphere and attentive service. These make it the top destination for discerning eyewear connoisseurs. Whether you need a comprehensive eye exam, new lenses, or a fashion-forward pair of glasses. The team is committed to delivering superior care and a personalized touch.

To know more,visit https://eyegalleryscarsdale.com/

About :

Eye Gallery of Scarsdale has served the community for years. Specializing in comprehensive eye care and exclusive eyewear. With a focus on personalized service and premium products. The gallery continues to set the standard for vision and style in Scarsdale.

Contact Information:

Phone: 914 472 2020

Email: info@eyegalleryscarsdale.com