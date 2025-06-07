Lead with Purpose: NADIA Global Launches ESG Leadership Training for the Modern Era

Dubai, UAE, 2025-06-07 — /EPR Network/ — We’re living in a time when the world is asking more of its leaders. More transparency. More accountability. More purpose.

At the centre of this shift is ESG — Environmental, Social, and Governance. Once seen as a side topic or a reporting requirement, ESG is now a defining marker of how we lead. And today, NADIA Global is proud to announce the launch of its new ESG Leadership Training Program, designed specifically for leaders who want to rise to the occasion—and lead with integrity, insight, and impact.

A New Era of Leadership

Let’s be honest—it’s no longer enough to just focus on the bottom line. Today’s leaders are expected to take a stand on climate responsibility, diversity and inclusion, corporate ethics, and how their business shows up in the world. Employees, investors, and customers are paying attention—and they’re holding companies accountable.

What’s at Stake?

, organisations face growing scepticism, low employee morale, and reputational risk. When ESG is practised authentically, it earns trust, attracts talent, and drives long-term value.

But here’s the challenge: most leaders want to do better—they just don’t always know how.

That’s where NADIA Global comes in.

Bridging the ESG Knowledge Gap

With over four decades of experience in professional development, NADIA Global understands what leadership training should feel like: empowering, relevant, and transformative.

This isn’t just about teaching frameworks or adding checklists. Our ESG Leadership Training is about reimagining what leadership looks like—from the inside out.

Whether you’re a CEO, a department head, or an aspiring change-maker within your company, this program helps you:

Understand ESG standards and how they apply to your business

Integrate ESG into your core strategy—not just annual reports

Drive cultural change across teams

Communicate with purpose and build stakeholder trust

Measure and report ESG impact in a meaningful way

Through interactive workshops, industry-specific case studies, and guided planning, leaders walk away with real tools—not just theory. They also gain clarity on how to make values-based decisions that reflect positively both inside and outside the organisation.

Why Now?

“The truth is, most organisations are already being judged on their ESG performance—whether they realise it or not,” says a senior trainer at NADIA Global. “The question is, will your leaders be reactive, or will they be ready to lead?”

There’s a growing recognition that the most respected and resilient companies of tomorrow are the ones being built on principles today. ESG is no longer a “nice to have”—it’s a business imperative.

Let’s Get Started—Together

At NADIA Global, we believe leadership isn’t just about power or position. It’s about responsibility. And the future of leadership isn’t just profit-driven—it’s principle-driven.

If you’re ready to empower your leadership team with the mindset and skillset to lead responsibly, we’re here to help.

About NADIA Global

NADIA Global has been the leading consulting firm for recruitment and training in the GCC since 1983. We help businesses recruit the best talent and custom-train employees to enable progression within organisations. We also provide individualised training for career professionals and job seekers who intend to pursue career advancement or permanent employment in the GCC.

