Certified Softwash Solutions Celebrates National Home Improvement Month with Limited-Time Specials

LaSalle, ON, 2025-06-07 — /EPR Network/ — As National Home Improvement Month kicks off this May, Certified Softwash Solutions is proud to support Windsor-Essex homeowners with limited-time offers on its eco-friendly softwashing services. Specializing in safe, low-pressure exterior cleaning, the company helps clients revitalize their homes while preserving the integrity of delicate surfaces like siding, roofing, decks, and patios.

“May is the perfect time to refresh your home’s exterior and make it summer-ready,” says Frank Tamasovics, owner and founder of Certified Softwash Solutions. “Whether it’s algae on your roof, grime on your siding, or mildew on your deck, we provide a superior alternative to pressure washing that’s both effective and environmentally conscious.”

To mark the occasion, Certified Softwash Solutions is offering exclusive seasonal specials to new and returning customers throughout Windsor-Essex County. With spring rains and warmer temperatures, now is the ideal time to schedule a softwash and protect your home from long-term buildup and surface damage.

Certified Softwash Solutions uses a proprietary blend of biodegradable cleaning solutions and top-of-the-line equipment to gently remove dirt, mold, mildew, and algae. Unlike high-pressure methods that can damage surfaces, softwashing is designed to clean thoroughly without causing harm—making it the trusted choice for homeowners who want results without risk.

In recent months, the company has seen a growing number of homeowners choosing softwashing over high-pressure cleaning methods, thanks to increased awareness of its long-term benefits. Softwashing not only restores the beauty of a home’s exterior—it also extends the life of roofs, siding, and other surfaces by treating the root cause of organic growth, rather than just blasting it away.

With a growing reputation built on quality, professionalism, and community-focused service, Certified Softwash Solutions continues to lead the way in responsible home exterior care.

About Certified Softwash Solutions:



Founded in 2018, Certified Softwash Solutions was created in response to a personal challenge: finding a safe way to remove algae from a home’s roof. Today, the company serves Windsor-Essex and beyond with cutting-edge softwashing technology, eco-friendly practices, and a commitment to protecting property without compromise.