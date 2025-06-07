WorkPods: A New Era for Entrepreneurs Begins

DURBAN, 2025-06-07 — /EPR Network/ — The entrepreneurial journey is tough enough without the added stress of finding an affordable, functional space to operate from. This is where WorkPods – Community of Entrepreneurs steps in. Formerly known as “Storehouse” and later “Co.Space”, the Midrand-based business campus officially rebranded to WorkPods on 1 March 2025 – marking the beginning of a bold new chapter in supporting South Africa’s next generation of business leaders.

Every entrepreneur needs space — not just to think and meet but to do. For those offering professional services, serviced offices are abundant. But for the creators, fixers, builders, makers, and movers, commercial space remains an expensive and inflexible obstacle. Most available options are simply too large, too costly, and demand long-term lease commitments – none of which align with the lean, dynamic needs of a start-up.

Launched in 2016 after in-depth local and international research, the facility was purpose-built to meet the overlooked needs of hands-on entrepreneurs. We offer modular, “business-ready” working spaces on a flexible month-to-month rental basis, all located within a secure, 24/7-accessible campus. Shared facilities include a business hub, coffee shop, outdoor relaxation zones, and ample on-site parking. We are more than just physical space – we are a community built on a shared spirit of growth, innovation and collaboration.

Our rebrand to WorkPods reflects who we truly are a vibrant, inclusive, and practical space designed to help entrepreneurs thrive. We’re not just about desks and doors — we’re about connections, purpose-built environments, and shared success.

Why “WorkPods”?

The name WorkPods symbolises everything we stand for:

Pods are functional – just like the modular, ready-to-go spaces provided.

– just like the modular, ready-to-go spaces provided. Pods are communities – groups of individuals working together, inspiring each other.

– groups of individuals working together, inspiring each other. Pods provide protection and support – a safe space for ideas to grow into thriving businesses.

What’s Evolving

We are broadening our offerings, now placing even greater emphasis on:

Fostering entrepreneurial communities through collaboration and knowledge-sharing.

through collaboration and knowledge-sharing. Growing networks and creating access to new markets.

and creating access to new markets. Providing resources and mentorship to fuel business success.

to fuel business success. Enhancing services tailored to the realities of running a start-up.

The five core values that form the foundation of our ethos:

Community & Collaboration – Creating connections that fuel innovation.

– Creating connections that fuel innovation. Accessibility & Inclusivity – Affordable, practical spaces for all.

– Affordable, practical spaces for all. Practicality & Functionality – Every offering has real-world application.

– Every offering has real-world application. Support & Empowerment – Resources that enable entrepreneurs to succeed.

– Resources that enable entrepreneurs to succeed. Trust & Reliability – Transparent, dependable service every step of the way.

Join the Community

We provide the space, resources, and network you require, whether you’re starting your first business, growing your side gig, or growing your well-established brand. To learn more about WorkPods, visit their website at www.workpods.co.za

About WorkPods:

WorkPods provides flexible, month-to-month leases for reasonably priced, self-contained, business-ready private workspaces. Our spaces, which are situated in a safe, round-the-clock business campus, offer shared amenities like a coffee shop, business hub, outdoor pause areas, and on-site parking.