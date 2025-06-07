MKS Disability Services Expands to Assist Personal Activities in Melbourne

Melbourne, Australia, 2025-06-07 — /EPR Network/ — MKS Disability Services, a trusted disability support provider. We are excited to introduce its latest offering: assist personal activities in Melbourne. This new service helps people with disabilities with everyday tasks to enjoy a better quality of life and more freedom.

The “assist personal activities” service covers a wide range of daily needs. Including help with getting dressed, showering, grooming, meal preparation, and household chores. Trained support workers work closely with each client to understand their unique needs and routines. The goal is to give every client the right level of support, while always respecting their privacy and independence.

“At MKS Disability Services, we believe everyone deserves to feel comfortable and confident in their own home,” said the Director of MKS Disability Services. “Our new service is all about supporting people with disabilities to take charge of their daily lives. While ensuring they feel respected and cared for.”

MKS Disability Services is known for its friendly team, flexible scheduling, and commitment to high standards. All staff members are fully trained and background-checked. They are passionate about making a positive difference. The company works with clients and their families. To create personalized care plans that fit different lifestyles and preferences.

Clients using the “assist personal activities” service can expect:

Respectful, one-on-one support

Help with daily routines and personal care

Flexible hours to suit individual needs

A safe and supportive environment

About :

MKS Disability Services is a Melbourne-based provider of disability support. It offers a range of services to help people live their best lives. Focusing on compassion, respect, and independence. MKS Disability Services has built a strong reputation for quality care. The trusted support in the community.

For more information or to arrange a free consultation, visit https://mksdisabilityservices.com.au/services/assist-personal-activities/

