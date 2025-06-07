RPost Launches RPost Cloud to Extend Compliance and Security to All Internet Transactions

Los Angeles, CA, 2025-06-07 — /EPR Network/ — RPost, known for its robust compliance solutions like email proof, encryption, and electronic signatures, has earned trust from major clients such as Whole Foods, AT&T, and Civpol. Now, the company is expanding its reach with RPost Cloud—a platform designed to integrate legally valid compliance, security, and authentication features directly into any web, mobile, or email-based application.

RPost Cloud functions as a developer-ready infrastructure extension, connecting through SOAP APIs to input or receive secure data in verifiable formats. This enables seamless handling of sensitive transactions—like contracts or payments—without compromising security or legal compliance. As regulatory demands evolve rapidly, RPost Cloud empowers developers to focus on innovation while leaving the complex task of compliance to a trusted solution.

for more information:

https://rpost.com/news/focus-app-let-rpost-cloud-worry-compliance