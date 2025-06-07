Rothco Launches Their Brand-New Website

Ronkonkoma, NY, 2025-06-07 — /EPR Network/ — Rothco is proud to announce the launch of its new site, at Rothco.com. This is a major milestone in the company’s ongoing digital transformation. This is more than a simple refresh; it’s a complete reimagining of how customers and dealers connect with Rothco online.

Designed with a mobile-first approach and powered by advanced technology, the new site is faster, smarter, and easier to use, making it simpler than ever to find, explore, and purchase Rothco gear.

What’s New:

Mobile-First Design – A seamless experience on any device.

Enhanced Navigation & AI-Driven Search – Find what you need, faster.

Revolutionized Product Pages – Rich with visuals and features, optimized to drive engagement.

Improved Account Management – Streamlined tools for both dealers and consumers to manage orders, profiles, and preferences.

“This launch represents a pivotal moment for Rothco,” said Kristy Dineen, Director of Brand Marketing & E-commerce. “We’ve reimagined every touchpoint—from product discovery to checkout—to better reflect who we are as a brand and to serve both our dealers and consumers with more clarity, speed, and impact. It’s a huge step forward in building deeper digital connections with our community.”

Nick Woodhead, Director of Enterprise Applications, added, “Our goal was to create a site that’s not only visually compelling, but also to continue to be free of the handcuffs of off the shelf platforms by doubling down on our custom technology that has served our customers so well for years. A major architectural overhaul on the back end gave us a smarter, faster framework driven by AI powered technology and focused on mobile first. Owning every line of code lets us ship features in days, not quarters, and future proofs our roadmap while meeting the unique nuances of our diverse customer base. We’ve rebuilt the user experience from the ground up, and this launch lays the foundation for ongoing innovation at Rothco.”

With this launch, Rothco is not only elevating the digital experience for customers and its partners, but also reinforcing its commitment to growth and innovation, in the military, tactical, work, and outdoor gear space.

Skyler Thayer

E-commerce Coordinator

Rothco

1-631-585-9446 x175

skyler.thayer@rothco.com

###