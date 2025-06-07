Psychotherapist Explores Connection Between Spirituality and Mental Health in Writings Available on Website

LOS ANGELES, CA, 2025-06-07 — /EPR Network/ — May marks Mental Health Awareness Month, a topic near and dear to the late Dr. Pieter Noomen, a psychotherapist who worked in suicide prevention and hospice and served as a senior minister for various Protestant churches.

Dr. Noomen wrote frequently about mental well-being and the positive impact that can arise from having a connection with a source of spiritual wisdom. In Dr. Noomen’s case, that spiritual source was a deity whom Dr. Noomen said called Himself/Herself (non-gender specific) “I AM.”

Dr. Noomen died in 2019, but he left behind an enormous amount of his writings, most of which he said were spoken to him by the deity I AM. Those writings remain available today for everyone who wishes to read them on his website, www.wordsforall.org.

Some brief examples from those writings in the deity’s own words, according to Dr. Noomen:

“Engaging in noble causes or producing beautiful things is not a substitute for one’s mental and spiritual health. The sanity of humanity is in people discovering ­— and bravely holding on to — their and earth’s universal and spiritual roots. Sanity is not attached to particular external achievements, even if those seem to improve justice, beauty, health and protection for many.

“You can invite My peace as a force, as waves of well-being inside you, regardless of a negative situation that you’ll encounter.”

Dr. Noomen also wrote about this subject in his “Wisdoms of the Week” section available on www.wordsforall.org:

“In view of the overall distortion and reversal of the flow of life in the negative state, it is to be expected that also the outer realms of one’s spirit can be affected. One’s body chemistry and mental system may malfunction, causing feelings of being lost, empty and powerless.

“One can weather the storm and hope it will pass. One can see a doctor and take medication. But never ever can subjective gloomy feelings undo the objective fact that each person is ultimately a bundle of vibrant eternal energy … So, while mind and body can act out any way they want, one’s spirit core cannot be destroyed.”

About Dr. Pieter Noomen

Born in the Netherlands, Dr. Pieter Noomen completed doctoral studies in theology and pastoral psychology at the Free University of Amsterdam and became senior minister of three Protestant churches. Later, he worked as a psychotherapist and staff member at a Los Angeles church and became involved in mental health issues like suicide prevention and hospice.

