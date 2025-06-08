The JP Emerson Show Expands with New Operations in Austin Texas.

Austin, TX, 2025-06-08 — / EPR Network / — The JP Emerson Show , is proud to announce the expansion of the show’s operations to Austin, Texas, joining its established bases in Florida and Los Angeles. This strategic move underscores the show’s continued growth as a leading platform in motorsports media, connecting with audiences worldwide through its authentic storytelling and industry insight.



Hosted by award-winning automotive author, journalist, and philanthropist JP Emerson, t he show is a globally syndicated podcast that celebrates the heart of motorsports and automotive culture. Renowned for its engaging interviews and in-depth narratives, the show covers automotive, racing and industry culture offering a unique blend of behind-the-scenes access, and heartfelt stories. “JP Emerson’s ability to spotlight not only motorsports legends but also emerging racers, collectors, and enthusiasts has made the show highly relatable across all ages and genders, fostering a passionate community of listeners.” Available on major streaming platforms, the show’s authentic approach and dynamic content have driven its rapid expansion, solidifying its position as a trusted voice in the industry.

As the media contact for The JP Emerson Show , Liv Harper brings unparalleled energy and expertise to the team. Based in Austin, Harper is a seasoned media professional with a deep passion for motorsports and a talent for connecting with diverse audiences. Her strategic vision and dedication to amplifying the show’s mission have been instrumental in its growth, particularly in forging partnerships with industry leaders. Harper’s role in Austin will focus on expanding the show’s presence in this vibrant hub of innovation, ensuring that The JP Emerson Show continues to deliver compelling content to fans and industry professionals alike.



Austin is the perfect place to grow our platform, with its unique blend of creativity and innovation,” said JP Emerson. “With Liv Harper leading our media efforts and the support of Mecum Auctions and Redline Oil, we’re excited to bring our stories to new audiences.” The addition of Texas, as a new operational hub reflects the city’s dynamic culture and its growing influence in the automotive and tech sectors. This expansion enhances the show’s ability to cover major motorsports events, engage with sponsors, and connect with the passionate racing community in the region. “said JP Emerson. “

Celebrating Legends and Rising Stars

The JP Emerson Show is celebrated for hosting iconic figures in motorsports, including Don ” The Snake” Prudhomme. and seven time world Champion Erica Enders alongside Icons such as Ken Lingenfelter. Equally, the show is known for its commitment to sharing the stories of emerging racers, collectors, and enthusiasts, making it a platform that resonates with a broad audience. From young drivers breaking into the sport to passionate collectors preserving automotive history, JP Emerson’s relatable storytelling bridges generations and genders, creating a unique space for all who love motorsports.

Philanthropic Impact

Beyond its media presence, The JP Emerson Show is deeply committed to philanthropy. Having championed causes supporting veterans, Children’s hospitals, youth education, and motorsports safety, using the show to raise awareness and funds for impactful organizations. Through partnerships with sponsors like Mecum Auctions, known for its world-class collector car auctions, and Redline Oil, a leader in high-performance lubricants, the show amplifies its reach and impact, both on and off the track.

Looking Ahead

The Austin expansion marks an exciting chapter for The JP Emerson Show as it continues to grow its global audience and deepen its influence in motorsports. With the support of Mecum Auctions and Redline Oil, the show is poised to deliver even more compelling content, from event coverage to exclusive interviews with the sport’s biggest names and rising stars.

