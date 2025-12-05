Produced Water Treatment Market 2030: From Waste to Reuse Revolution

Produced Water Treatment Market Summary

The global produced water treatment market was valued at USD 8.16 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 13.71 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2024 to 2030. The market’s growth is primarily driven by increasing oil & gas exploration activities worldwide.

Rapid urbanization and rising population levels continue to fuel the demand for fossil fuels such as crude oil and natural gas, particularly for transportation and industrial purposes. To meet this growing demand and reduce the supply–demand gap, governments and companies are advancing both onshore and offshore exploration initiatives, which subsequently increases the volume of produced water generated during extraction. Produced water, a byproduct of oil and gas operations, requires multiple stages of treatment—primary, secondary, and tertiary—to remove oil droplets, sediments, mud, heavy metals, salts, hydrocarbons, and other organic contaminants.

Produced water may either be discharged into the environment or disposed of through saltwater disposal wells or evaporation pits. However, stringent environmental regulations now require that this water be treated prior to disposal. For example, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency mandates that produced water discharged into the sea must contain no more than 15 mg/liter of oil.

The tightening of such regulations is partly driven by global water scarcity challenges exacerbated by climate change and increasing environmental concerns. According to the United Nations, around 700 million people may face severe water scarcity by 2030. As a result, the installation of produced water treatment solutions—both onshore and offshore—is expected to rise significantly throughout the forecast period.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America was the dominant regional market in 2023, accounting for 42.8% of global revenue.

The U.S. held the largest share in 2023 due to growing exploration activity, stricter environmental regulations, and advancements in treatment technologies such as membrane filtration and desalination.

The onshore application segment represented over 71% of total revenue in 2023.

The physical treatment segment held the largest revenue share in 2023.

The chemical treatment segment is expected to witness strong growth from 2024 to 2030.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 8.16 Billion

USD 8.16 Billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 13.71 Billion

USD 13.71 Billion CAGR (2024–2030): 7.8%

7.8% Largest Market (2023): North America

North America Fastest Growing Region: Central & South America

Key Produced Water Treatment Company Insights

The market is characterized by fragmentation, with numerous global and regional players offering advanced treatment technologies. Companies are focusing on product innovation, system upgrades, and capacity expansions to strengthen market reach and adapt to evolving application requirements. Strategic technical partnerships are enabling the development of new product lines, while increasing emphasis on energy efficiency and higher-quality standards is opening new opportunities for industry participants.

Leading Produced Water Treatment Companies

Weatherford International

Halliburton Company

NOV

Enviro-Tech Systems

Baker Hughes

Mineral Technologies, Inc.

TechipFMC plc

Alderley plc

CETCO

Ovivo

Veolia Environnement S.A.

Schlumberger Limited

Cannon Artes S.p.A.

Conclusion

The produced water treatment market is set for strong growth as global oil & gas exploration activities intensify and environmental regulations become increasingly stringent. Rising concerns about water scarcity and pollution are accelerating the adoption of advanced treatment technologies across both onshore and offshore operations. With evolving regulatory frameworks, technological advancements, and increasing energy demand, the market will continue to expand steadily through 2030. Companies that invest in innovation, efficiency, and compliance-driven solutions will be well-positioned to capitalize on emerging opportunities in this evolving landscape.