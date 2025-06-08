Simply Technologies Launches CNC Program to Empower Educators

Ontario, Canada, 2025-06-08 — /EPR Network/ — Simply Technologies, a family-founded leader in digital manufacturing solutions, is honoured to introduce their exclusive new CNC product lineup, while expanding into international markets. The announcement reflects the company’s mission to provide innovative, practical, and affordable CNC router solutions tailored to education, maker spaces, and small businesses.

The updated CNC lineup, developed in partnership with i2R CNC, includes the DISCOVERY, PERFORMANCE and ACADEMY Series. Each series serves unique user groups, from first-time buyers to production wood shops. Notably, the ACADEMY Series is a plug-and-play CNC solution for schools, featuring built-in dust collection, interlock safety doors, and mobility enhancements, meeting the needs of modern classrooms for safety and operational efficiency.

In a significant step forward, Simply Technologies is preparing to launch the EMPOWER[ED] ACADEMY: An educator-focused certification and training initiative. This program is designed to support schools in integrating CNC technology into their curriculum, building technical skillsets among students, and enabling hands-on learning in digital fabrication.

The company has commenced international distribution partnerships to bring its trusted products into the United Kingdom and broader European markets. This expansion signals the launch of a broader strategic vision aimed at supporting educational institutions and small-scale manufacturers globally by delivering reliable, affordable CNC router solutions tailored to real-world applications.

Inquiries about Simply Technologies’ CNC solutions or training programs can be made using the contact information below.

About Simply Technologies : Simply Technologies is a precision-driven provider of CNC routers, CO2 laser systems, and shop automation solutions. Founded on integrity and innovation, the company serves educators, makers, and small businesses by delivering digital manufacturing tools that blend reliability with affordability. With a strong commitment to relationship-based service and education resources, they help users unlock their creative and economic potential.

Company : Simply Technologies

Contact : Jeremy Stevenson

Phone : 1-800-288-2961

Email : jeremy@simplytechnologies.xyz

Website : https://simplycnc.ca