Unlock Shiva’s Blessings with Pradosh Puja Online

The next Pradosh Puja will be held on 8th June 2025, during Jyeshtha Shukla Trayodashi at Shri Kashi Vishwanatha Temple, Bangalore. It will be streamed live for all devotees who book online.

Why Pradosh Puja is So Special

Long ago, during the great event called Samudra Manthan, the Devas and Asuras prayed to Bhagwan Shiva at this exact time. To protect them, Shiva drank the deadly poison Halahala. Since then, this time has become very sacred. Doing Puja at this time helps remove bad karma, gives peace of mind, and protects from Shani, Rahu, and other doshas.

Types of Pradosh Puja

Shani Pradosh – When Trayodashi comes on a Saturday . Good for those facing problems due to Shani (Saturn) or delays in life.

– When Trayodashi comes on a . Good for those facing problems due to or delays in life. Soma Pradosh – When Trayodashi comes on a Monday. Helps with health, emotions, and mental peace.

Both types are powerful and bring Shiva’s blessings when done with faith.

Main Benefits of Pradosh Puja

Protection from planets like Shani, Mangal, and Rahu

like Shani, Mangal, and Rahu Healing from sickness and better health

and better health Removal of past sins and karmic burdens

and Peace at home and growth in life

and Good for people born in Revati Nakshatra

What’s Included in This Online Puja

When you book on Jyotirgamaya.online, the Puja is done by Vedic priests at the temple. You get:

Live Puja experience on your screen

Your name and family’s name included in Sankalpa

Free delivery of blessed Prasadam to your home

Video recording of the Puja to watch anytime

You can also add extra powerful rituals like:

108 Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra Japa

Bilva Leaf and Flower Archana with 108 Shiva names

Mangala Aarti

Join the Upcoming Pradosh Puja on 8 June 2025

This is a great chance to bring divine blessings into your life. The Puja will be done at a powerful time under Swati Nakshatra, which is great for spiritual growth and protection.

