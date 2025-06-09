Lucintel Forecasts the Global Managed VPN Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 14.5% from 2025 to 2031

CITY, Country, 2025-06-09 — /EPR Network/ —Dallas, Texas, USA

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global managed VPN market looks promising with opportunities in the BFSI, healthcare, IT & media, transportation, manufacturing, and energy markets. The global managed VPN market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 14.5% from 2025 to 2031. The major drivers for this market are the increasing demand for secure communication, the rising adoption of remote work, and the growing need for network privacy.



A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in managed VPN market to 2031 by type (remote access and site-to-site), application (BFSI, healthcare, IT & media, transportation, manufacturing, energy, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that, within the type category, remote access is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period.

Within the application category, BFSI is expected to witness the highest growth.

In terms of region, APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Orange Business Services, AT&T, Verizon Communication, Cisco Systems, BT Group, Vodafone Group, NTT Corporation, CenturyLink, Telefonica, Tata Communications are the major suppliers in the managed VPN market.

