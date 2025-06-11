Lucintel Forecasts the Global Offshore Lubricant Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 3.5% from 2025 to 2031

CITY, Country, 2025-06-11 — /EPR Network/ —Dallas, Texas, USA

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global offshore lubricant market looks promising with opportunities in the offshore rig, FPSOs, and OSVs markets. The global offshore lubricant market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 3.5% from 2025 to 2031. The major drivers for this market are rising demand for offshore oil & gas exploration, the growing adoption of advanced lubricants for energy efficiency, and the increasing focus on environmental sustainability.



A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in offshore lubricant market to 2031 by type (engine oil, hydraulic oil, gear oil, and grease), application (offshore rigs, FPSOs, and OSVs), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that, within the type category, engine oil is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Within the application category, offshore rig is expected to witness the highest growth.

In terms of region, APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Royal Dutch Shell, Chevron, ExxonMobil, Castrol, Total, British Petroleum, Sinopec, Idemitsu Kosan, JX Nippon Oil & Energy, Lukoil are the major suppliers in the offshore lubricant market.

